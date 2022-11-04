All Sections
Nelson Asofa-Solomona says New Zealand will be out to avenge the humiliation of their quarter-final defeat in 2017 when they meet Fiji in Hull for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Nov 2022, 10:22 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 10:22 BST

Fiji shocked the Kiwis 4-2 in Wellington a week after the host nation had been surprisingly beaten by Tonga in the group stage and the loss still hurts for the eight survivors.

“Being a Wellingtonian and playing in Wellington for the first time and not getting the win was very disappointing, to let our country down,” said Asofa-Solomona.

“Every time you lose big games like that, especially internationals, it always hurts. We have an opportunity this week to rectify that.

“We respect Fiji and we’re not looking past them. We know they have a lot of pride in their jersey and we have a lot of pride in our jersey so you’re going to see a physical game on Saturday.”

New Zealand prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves misses out at the MKM Stadium after receiving a one-match ban for a high tackle against Ireland last week.

