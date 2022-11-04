Nelson Asofa-Solomona says New Zealand will be out to avenge the humiliation of their quarter-final defeat in 2017 when they meet Fiji in Hull for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Fiji shocked the Kiwis 4-2 in Wellington a week after the host nation had been surprisingly beaten by Tonga in the group stage and the loss still hurts for the eight survivors.

“Being a Wellingtonian and playing in Wellington for the first time and not getting the win was very disappointing, to let our country down,” said Asofa-Solomona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every time you lose big games like that, especially internationals, it always hurts. We have an opportunity this week to rectify that.

“We respect Fiji and we’re not looking past them. We know they have a lot of pride in their jersey and we have a lot of pride in our jersey so you’re going to see a physical game on Saturday.”