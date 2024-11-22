Paul Cooke has left York Knights to become James Ford's assistant at Featherstone Rovers.

The 43-year-old moved into coaching after ending his playing career with Featherstone.

Cooke, who famously scored the winning try for Hull FC in the 2005 Challenge Cup final, won the Championship Coach of the Year award during an 18-month spell in charge of Doncaster and was a number two at Leigh Leopards from 2016 to 2017.

The former playmaker took a break from coaching after two stints with rugby union side Doncaster Knights, making his comeback this year as part of York's backroom team.

Cooke's impressive work with the Knights has earned him an opportunity at Post Office Road.

"I'm made up to join Featherstone," he said. "It's a great challenge and one I can't wait to get started.

"I've admired the club from afar ever since my brief time as a player in 2015. It's a club with so much ambition and a rich history which I'm pleased to be a part of.

"The signings Rovers have been making ahead of 2025 are really impressive. I'm looking forward to lending my support and guidance to achieve something special next year."

Paul Cooke has switched Championship clubs. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Carlos Tuimavave and Derrell Olpherts are among the new faces as Featherstone look to improve on last season's sixth-place finish.

Ford views Cooke's appointment as an important piece of the jigsaw.

"I'm delighted to bring Paul into our environment and he's already forging positive relationships and delivering to an impressive level," said the Rovers boss.