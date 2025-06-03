Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall has been hailed as "a complete professional" after extending his career into a 20th season.

The 37-year-old will stay at Headingley for the 2026 campaign following an impressive start to his second spell with his hometown club.

Hall has taken his Super League tryscoring record to 260 with six in 11 games in 2025 and is proving his value to Brad Arthur's team off the field.

"Ryan is a complete professional," said Arthur.

"His record speaks for itself in terms of his tryscoring ability but it is his day-to-day commitment to the team and being his very best that sets a benchmark for the rest of our squad.

"I am pleased for the Rhinos that he will be here in 2026. Having an experienced bloke like him around the squad can only bring the very best out of our players."

Hall made his professional debut for Leeds in 2007 before spells with Sydney Roosters and Hull KR, where he is remembered fondly.

The veteran, who also holds the England tryscoring record, is sensing an opportunity to add to his six Super League titles.

Ryan Hall is showing no signs of slowing down. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I have always said if I feel I can still do a job for the team then I would like to continue playing," said Hall. "This is currently my 19th season and it would be great to play a 20th season.

"I have spoken to players who have retired and they always say that you'll know when your time has come but I am enjoying my rugby at the moment and being part of this Leeds Rhinos squad.

"We have got a lot we still want to achieve in 2025 but I am also looking forward to seeing where this squad can go over the next 18 months.