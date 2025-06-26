'A high-quality player': Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell responds to Jazz Tevaga speculation
Trinity have secured a deal for the 29-year-old after fending off interest from a host of NRL clubs, according to All Out Rugby League.
Tevaga would be Wakefield's second confirmed signing following the eye-catching capture of Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy.
"We're talking about recruitment all the time," said Powell.
"I like him as a player. I've watched him for quite a few years from when he was at the Warriors. He's all-action and has great energy.
"He's a high-quality player but I won't confirm any of that at the moment."
Trinity owner Matt Ellis teased a pair of "exciting signings" in an interview with The Yorkshire Post earlier this week as the club continue to build on a highly promising start to the new era at Belle Vue.
Powell confirmed that Tevaga, who has been a regular in his debut season with Manly, fits the profile of player Wakefield are targeting.
"We feel like we've got a really good squad moving forward and are always looking to add quality to that," he added.
"I think everyone over here is looking for NRL players who are high quality and can add to what you do from all sorts of different angles."
