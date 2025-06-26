Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity have secured a deal for the 29-year-old after fending off interest from a host of NRL clubs, according to All Out Rugby League.

Tevaga would be Wakefield's second confirmed signing following the eye-catching capture of Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy.

"We're talking about recruitment all the time," said Powell.

"I like him as a player. I've watched him for quite a few years from when he was at the Warriors. He's all-action and has great energy.

"He's a high-quality player but I won't confirm any of that at the moment."

Trinity owner Matt Ellis teased a pair of "exciting signings" in an interview with The Yorkshire Post earlier this week as the club continue to build on a highly promising start to the new era at Belle Vue.

Powell confirmed that Tevaga, who has been a regular in his debut season with Manly, fits the profile of player Wakefield are targeting.

Jazz Tevaga appears to be on his way to Super League. (Photo: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

"We feel like we've got a really good squad moving forward and are always looking to add quality to that," he added.