John Cartwright has tipped Will Pryce for a bright future at Hull FC after watching the playmaker shrug off jetlag to showcase his qualities against Hull KR.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old was thrown straight into the derby following his arrival in the middle of last week and struggled to influence a Challenge Cup quarter-final dominated by the Robins.

However, Cartwright saw enough from Pryce to convince him the half-back will be a "huge asset" once he settles into his new surroundings.

"I thought he was great for us," said Cartwright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For a guy who only had a 20-minute session with the team on Friday, he handled himself really, really well. He's going to be a huge asset for the club.

"He's three days off a plane. Anyone who has travelled that route knows it's a taxing thing to do but to come out and play the way he did (is a testament to him).

"Your halves have to be confident and he played with a lot of confidence. He kicked when he had to and was strong defensively. They targeted him pretty well on that edge and he handled himself extremely well.

"I liked his touches with the ball. You can see he's all class."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Pryce made his Hull derby in the heat of a derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The rejuvenated Airlie Birds went into the first derby of the year in high spirits thanks to a five-match unbeaten run but were blown away by their rivals either side of half-time.

Hull rallied in the final half-hour, scoring three tries to keep the scoreline down to 32-16.

That strong finish and a competitive opening quarter have left Cartwright encouraged ahead of the Good Friday rematch at the MKM Stadium.

"They have got the advantage of having those big games under their belt and will be very hungry, I imagine, being so close over the last few years in finals," said Cartwright. "But I really thought that we showed they are beatable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull were in the contest before being blown away by their rivals. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They're a very tough, physical side and you know what you're going to get when you play against them. I said to the players after the game that if they're the best team in the competition, that's got to give us lots of belief as I thought we really competed and matched them for different periods of the game.

"We've got to be better, it's as simple as that. But physically and with the attitude that we've been talking about, never giving up, if we can just put a bit of polish on that, we can look forward to playing them again."

The first Challenge Cup meeting between the old foes since 1986 was Cartwright's maiden experience of the rivalry.

Although the result went against his side and their cup adventure came to an end, Cartwright has been gripped by derby fever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rivals will lock horns again next week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"As a spectator, I couldn't imagine going to a better event," said the Australian.

"I love my rugby league and it was like there were two games going on – one in the crowd and one on the field.