Daryl Powell admits Wakefield Trinity are a "little bit thin" after Renouf Atoni and Caleb Hamlin-Uele joined the casualty list.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atoni is facing at least 12 weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury, while fellow front-rower Hamlin-Uele is nursing a nerve issue in his arm.

Powell, who is already without the likes of Ky Rodwell and Matty Storton, must dig deep into his pack stocks for Sunday's Magic Weekend clash with rivals Castleford Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're both out this week so it makes us a little bit thin," said the Trinity boss.

"Caleb has got a nerve injury. I've had some of that myself in the recent past and it can take from a week to a fair while to come back. We're not sure on Caleb – hopefully it's not too bad.

“Renouf is different. It looks like a 12-week-plus injury. It's disappointing for Renouf and for us.

"We've got a full pack missing, really, a pack that would go pretty well in Super League. It is what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We potentially get Truey (Jake Trueman) back this week so we have got some players coming back in – but we're a little bit skinny, that's for sure."

Caleb Hamlin-Uele has been ruled out of the Magic Weekend derby against Castleford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Trueman has been sidelined since mid-March with a back injury but appears likely to line up against former club Castleford at St James' Park.

His return is a major boost for Powell, who has been forced to field a makeshift half-back pairing since Oliver Russell sustained a broken hand in early April.

"Truey is a smart player," added Powell.

"It's great to have him back. Hopefully he can get into the game. He's been training hard but not doing a lot of the stuff he's needed to do on the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renouf Atoni is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)