'A little bit thin': Daryl Powell's Wakefield Trinity injury issues worsen ahead of Magic Weekend date with Castleford Tigers
Atoni is facing at least 12 weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury, while fellow front-rower Hamlin-Uele is nursing a nerve issue in his arm.
Powell, who is already without the likes of Ky Rodwell and Matty Storton, must dig deep into his pack stocks for Sunday's Magic Weekend clash with rivals Castleford Tigers.
"They're both out this week so it makes us a little bit thin," said the Trinity boss.
"Caleb has got a nerve injury. I've had some of that myself in the recent past and it can take from a week to a fair while to come back. We're not sure on Caleb – hopefully it's not too bad.
“Renouf is different. It looks like a 12-week-plus injury. It's disappointing for Renouf and for us.
"We've got a full pack missing, really, a pack that would go pretty well in Super League. It is what it is.
"We potentially get Truey (Jake Trueman) back this week so we have got some players coming back in – but we're a little bit skinny, that's for sure."
Trueman has been sidelined since mid-March with a back injury but appears likely to line up against former club Castleford at St James' Park.
His return is a major boost for Powell, who has been forced to field a makeshift half-back pairing since Oliver Russell sustained a broken hand in early April.
"Truey is a smart player," added Powell.
"It's great to have him back. Hopefully he can get into the game. He's been training hard but not doing a lot of the stuff he's needed to do on the field.
"He'll be fine with his fitness. Having two half-backs on the field and getting our spine something like will be great because we haven't had that for much of the season. That's obviously a plus point.”
