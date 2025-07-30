'A real second home': Bill Leyland extends Hull KR stay
The 22-year-old was under contract for next season but the Robins have moved to tie him down until the end of 2028.
Leyland has made 10 appearances for Willie Peters' side since his move from London Broncos in the off-season, while he also featured for Huddersfield Giants during a brief loan spell.
"I was targeting to play this season and so far I've had the opportunity to show what I can bring to Hull KR in the next three years.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity and even more grateful for the guidance that Micky (McIlorum) and Jez (Litten) have shown me this year. They've helped me with my general passing and skill, deception and knowing when to run and not to run. They've really taken me under their wing.
"It's been a great experience so far at Hull KR. I've been pleased with how it's gone and I want to keep improving over the next three years."
Leyland featured off the bench in KR's win at Catalans Dragons before the break but is set to make way for the returning Litten this week.
However, with McIlorum preparing to retire, Leyland appears likely to play a greater role from next year.
"We're pleased Bill has signed a new deal with the club," said Rovers boss Peters. "We believe Bill's best years are ahead of him.
"He's still within the early stages of his development as a Super League player. It's up to Bill how far he wants to go with his career with what he puts into it."
