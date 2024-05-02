Adam Pearson steps into chief executive role at Hull FC as James Clark stands down

Clark is in his 16th season with Hull, during which time the club have won back-to-back Challenge Cups including a first-ever win at Wembley.

One of the longest-serving chief executives in Super League, Clark drove the club's efforts to achieve grade-A status at the start of a new era for the sport under IMG.

"I have given absolutely everything I have to the club but I recognise the personal toll it has taken on my family and myself," he said.

"After so many years, and some recent life-changing events, it is time for me to invest in the parts of my life which have been neglected and enjoy the exciting new opportunities that lie ahead.

"I wish everyone at the club every success in the future, success it so richly deserves. I know, given time, patience and the right investment, it will not be long before that success will return again."

Pearson will step into the role of chief executive at a time of significant change at Hull.

Richie Myler is searching for Tony Smith's successor in the MKM Stadium hotseat following his recent appointment as director of rugby, while the club are close to securing fresh investment after dropping out of contention in Super League.

James Clark is set to leave Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Five months ago, I began the search for new shareholders and directors to help us share the burden and responsibility of a large sports franchise in a landscape where central broadcast distributions are over a million pounds less than they were in 2016," said Pearson.

"We have worked thoroughly through this process and are closing in on several financial options which will be beneficial for the club and will allow us to compete for the top six again on a more consistent basis over the coming years.

"With that in mind and after what has been an exhausting few years, James has made the credible decision that prior to any restructure that this is the right time for a change in his sporting career and in terms of his family life.

"His commitment to the club has been such that he has barely seen his very young children over the last few years and after reflecting on some recent family events, he feels that needs to become his priority for the time being, which we fully support.

Adam Pearson will step into the role of chief executive. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"On behalf of everyone at Hull FC, I would like to place on record my personal thanks to James for his unbelievable contribution to the last decade at the club, which has seen us progress to success at Wembley and on to a Super League ‘A Grade’ rating off the field, with a burgeoning academy and training facility that would be the envy of most in Super League."

Pearson added: "Moving forward, I will now combine the role of chairman and chief executive for the foreseeable future. I will also undertake a search to find a non-executive chairman capable of assisting me in ensuring the club continues to run in the most professional manner possible so that the two roles can continue to be separate on a long-term basis.