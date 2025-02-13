Aidan Sezer outlines clear objective for Hull FC ahead of Super League season

As the 12 Super League clubs set out in 2025, the definition of success is relative.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anything less than a trophy would be viewed as a failure for last season's quadruple winners Wigan Warriors, while Hull KR may never have a better chance to win silverware.

Warrington Wolves, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos are among the other clubs that must cope with high demands and expectant fanbases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull FC have rubbed shoulders with the heavyweights of Super League in the not-too-distant past but there is a sense of realism at the MKM Stadium heading into the new season.

As far as captain Aidan Sezer is concerned, Hull's objective is simple.

"Improvement," he said.

"We need to turn up for each other, represent the badge and make the fans proud.

"Most players will speak at this time of year about the ambitions they have but we just need to improve as a squad. We'll see where we end up from there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan Sezer is back in Super League with Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Realism is required at Hull following a steady slide down the Super League table, culminating in last season's brush with the wooden spoon.

The Black and Whites have a fresh look after adding experience to a squad that was in need of direction.

At the helm of the rebuild is John Cartwright, an Australian coach who commands respect.

Cartwright's fingerprints were all over Hull's overseas recruitment, with Sezer one of three signings recommended by the 59-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan Sezer captains Hull for the first time in round one. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's everything I anticipated when I signed to play under him again," said Sezer, who worked with Cartwright at Gold Coast Titans. "He was a massive reason for me coming back.

"I've always had a lot of respect for Carty. He's the coach who gave me my NRL debut a while ago now.

"He does hold a room – he has that aura about him. He's a coach you want to play for and someone you don't want to let down. The rest of the boys think the same.

"It's been good working with him in the pre-season and hopefully better times are ahead for the club."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Cartwright has been tasked with reviving Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rather than select a captain himself, Cartwright asked his players to elect their on-field leader for the 2025 campaign.

After seeing his leadership qualities in pre-season, they chose Sezer.

"It's awesome to have that recognition from your team-mates for your hard work and the way you present yourself at training each and every day," said Sezer, who captained Huddersfield Giants during his first spell in Super League.

"I feel ready for it. It's not about reinventing the wheel; it's about bringing my strengths to the role. The way I carry myself in training and games is one of the reasons I was appointed so I don't need to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm relishing the responsibility and want to do the role justice. I'm the captain of a great club and will represent that badge with pride and honour."

Sezer was something of a 'nearly man' last time out in Super League.

After being named on the Man of Steel shortlist as a Huddersfield player in 2020, Sezer missed out on a Grand Final appearance two years later due to a concussion.

The Australian half-back struggled to make an impression in his final season with Leeds Rhinos in 2023 but he is not putting any extra pressure on himself now he is back in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I get asked the question about unfinished business a lot but I don't look at it like that," said Sezer, who spent the 2024 season with Wests Tigers in the NRL.

"I know what I can do and what kind of player I am. I've been around the game a long time.

"I'm privileged to play the game for a living. This is my 15th year as a professional and as long as I'm giving my all, I'll be happy."

As Hull prepare to kick off their Super League season at Catalans Dragons on Friday night, there is a growing sense that the only way is up for the Black and Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're ready," said Sezer. "It was a long pre-season and we're looking forward to focusing on games week to week.