Luke Robinson remains convinced he is the right person to steer Huddersfield Giants away from the foot of Super League, insisting that everyone at the club is pulling in the same direction.

Robinson secured the permanent job in the closing stages of last season but it has been an inauspicious start for the former Huddersfield player amid an injury crisis.

The Giants are the competition's only winless side after nine rounds, prompting some supporters to call for a coaching change.

"It's part and parcel of the job and something you expect," said Robinson.

"I think it might have been John Kear who said you're only ever a couple of weeks away from getting sacked or getting a new contract as a coach. That's just how the coaching life works.

"Anybody who understands the game will know the situation we've been in with injuries and the personnel that has been missing. They know where we're at.

"It's always going to fall on my shoulders. They're broad enough – even though I am only small – to take it on board.

"I just want Huddersfield to succeed. That means getting players back on the pitch, building combinations and starting to win some rugby games.

Luke Robinson is under pressure after a winless start to the season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's a stumbling block on the road. I genuinely believe things will start turning around and we will start going in the right direction."

Robinson initially took over from Ian Watson as interim boss last July – a role he also held in 2020 – after serving a lengthy apprenticeship on the club's coaching staff.

The 40-year-old lost six of his first eight matches but the Giants declared that he was "the man to take us forward".

Robinson believes Huddersfield remain committed to the long-term project despite the wretched start to this season.

Huddersfield appear dejected after conceding a try against Castleford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's very rare a coach comes in and gets a couple of months, especially when you get the job at the back end of the (previous) season when the recruitment season is already over," he added.

"The club understand. We're a very, very privileged club. We're very well run by the chairman (Ken Davy).

"He's a very intelligent bloke but he's ruthless as well because you don't become the best at what you do without being that.

"But he understands the situation we're in. We're all fighting and going in the same direction, so I'm very thankful for that."

Huddersfield will continue their search for a first win of the Super League season on Sunday when they face Hull FC at St James' Park.

Robinson is drawing inspiration from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs in the hope of overseeing a similar resurgence.

"The game is about winning," he said.

"I want to win as many games as we can, the players want to win, the supporters want to win and the club want us to win.

"I use the Bulldogs over in the NRL as a prime example. It wasn't too long ago that (Cameron) Ciraldo took over and they were sort of a bottom club who struggled with a few injuries.

"They slowly, slowly built and stuck to their ethos and principles – and look where they are now.