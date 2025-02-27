Brad Arthur admits a series of injuries have left Leeds Rhinos "all over the shop" ahead of Sunday's West Yorkshire derby against Castleford Tigers.

The Rhinos are definitely without two key men after chief playmaker Brodie Croft sustained a concussion and influential loose forward Cameron Smith suffered an ankle injury in last week's win at Salford Red Devils.

A badly cut hand has put Matt Frawley's participation in doubt, which could force Arthur to field a new-look half-back pairing.

"We won't know more until our final session on Saturday," said Arthur during Thursday's press conference.

"I don't know if Frawls is going to be right. He's got eight or nine stitches in there and a bit of a guard. It's in a tricky spot but as long as he's comfortable he can do his job, he'll play.

"We've got Jack (Sinfield) who is close to returning and Morgan Gannon did a bit there today. We're a bit all over the shop, to tell you the truth, and will know a bit more on Saturday."

Croft is on track to return at Catalans Dragons next weekend after showing no ill effects from his head knock but Smith has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks in a blow for the Rhinos.

"As a club and a team it's disappointing but we're fortunate we've got a bit of depth there," added Arthur.

Matt Frawley suffered a cut to his hand against Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's probably more disappointing for Cameron. He worked really hard during a long pre-season and was looking forward to striking up some combinations because we're still miles from where we want to be with our attack. He's pretty important to that part of it.

"He's going to have to put it on ice for 10 weeks, do a lot of work in the gym and work on some other parts of his game to get himself right for when he returns."

Mikolaj Oledzki is due to return from concussion this weekend in a timely boost for Leeds.

The front-rower will take his place in a beefed-up pack as the Rhinos adjust to life without Smith.

Cameron Smith will miss a chunk of the season through injury. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We'll just go big through the middle," said Arthur.

"We've got other guys in the team that can catch and pass a bit but they haven't been pushed to do too much of it because Cameron did most of it.