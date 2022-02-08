Amateur rugby league player banned for 12 MONTHS after being found guilty of three instances of 'serious foul play' during Challenge Cup tie

An amateur rugby league player has been hit with a 12-month ban after an RFL Operational Rules Tribunal found him guilty of three instances of serious foul play during a Challenge Cup fixture last month.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:04 pm

Jake Wilson, who plays for Dewsbury-based National Conference League side Thornhill Trojans, has been hit with the one-year suspension after committing a series of offences during a Challenge Cup tie at Doncaster on January 30.

Wilson pleaded guilty to one Grade F charge of Other Contrary Behaviour, and to a Grade D charge of intentionally standing on an opponent.

He was found guilty of a second Grade F charge of Other Contrary Behaviour.

12-MONTH BAN: For an amateur rugby league player. Picture: SWpix.com.

Doncaster beat Thornhill 24-6 at the Eco-Power Stadium when the sides met at the end of last month but a tackle made on home half-back Connor Robinson was widely criticised after an opposing player jumped at Robinson's planted left leg with both feet, in a challenge that could have caused a serious injury.

The incident was met with condemnation from a number of the game's elite players before the clip of the tackle was eventually deleted from social media.

