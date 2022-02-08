Amateur rugby league player banned for 12 MONTHS after being found guilty of three instances of 'serious foul play' during Challenge Cup tie

Jake Wilson, who plays for Dewsbury-based National Conference League side Thornhill Trojans, has been hit with the one-year suspension after committing a series of offences during a Challenge Cup tie at Doncaster on January 30.

Wilson pleaded guilty to one Grade F charge of Other Contrary Behaviour, and to a Grade D charge of intentionally standing on an opponent.

He was found guilty of a second Grade F charge of Other Contrary Behaviour.

12-MONTH BAN: For an amateur rugby league player. Picture: SWpix.com.

Doncaster beat Thornhill 24-6 at the Eco-Power Stadium when the sides met at the end of last month but a tackle made on home half-back Connor Robinson was widely criticised after an opposing player jumped at Robinson's planted left leg with both feet, in a challenge that could have caused a serious injury.