Amateur rugby league player banned for 12 MONTHS after being found guilty of three instances of 'serious foul play' during Challenge Cup tie

Jake Wilson, who plays for Dewsbury-based National Conference League side Thornhill Trojans, has been hit with the one-year suspension after committing a series of offences during a Challenge Cup tie at Doncaster on January 30.
Wilson pleaded guilty to one Grade F charge of Other Contrary Behaviour, and to a Grade D charge of intentionally standing on an opponent.
He was found guilty of a second Grade F charge of Other Contrary Behaviour.
Doncaster beat Thornhill 24-6 at the Eco-Power Stadium when the sides met at the end of last month but a tackle made on home half-back Connor Robinson was widely criticised after an opposing player jumped at Robinson's planted left leg with both feet, in a challenge that could have caused a serious injury.
The incident was met with condemnation from a number of the game's elite players before the clip of the tackle was eventually deleted from social media.