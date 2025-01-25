Amsterdam Challenge big hit with locals as Hull KR and York Knights break new ground

When history remembers this Amsterdam Challenge, it won't recall the scoreline or that Hull KR sent a second-string team to face York Knights.

There will be no mention of the errors or the stop-start nature of a typical pre-season friendly.

This weekend's short hop across the North Sea was about capturing hearts and leaving a legacy.

Think of the Netherlands and you think of a sea of orange and stylish footballers. One day, it could be the nation's rugby league players on the world stage.

The Dutch have been making strides on their own – climbing to 11th in the rankings – but the presence of two English clubs in the capital could prove the catalyst for bigger things.

Countless locals experienced the sport for the first time on Saturday, the record crowd of 2,715 lapping up the physicality and athleticism that only rugby league players can provide.

Between KR's touring Craven Streat and the on-field entertainment, there was enough to keep an enthusiastic crowd engaged and leave them wanting more.

Championship York brought the stronger side – to further confuse the locals – but the youthful Robins justified Willie Peters' decision to test the depth of his squad, in the first half in particular.

Hull KR and York walk out at the NRCA Stadium. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Rovers team on show at the NRCA Stadium was unrecognisable from the side that walked out at Old Trafford in October, yet nobody knew the difference.

Fans new and old recognised the uniqueness of the occasion and savoured every minute, from the first Dutch 'State of Origin' clash to the final whistle of the main event, which was won 26-12 by the more experienced Knights.

The travelling supporters who took advantage of the opportunity to watch their team in one of Europe's most popular cities were in their element.

If they could have had their pick of destinations for a rugby league weekend on the continent, Amsterdam would have been towards the top of the list.

Supporters enjoy the fan zone taken on the road by Hull KR. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Rovers and the Knights broke new ground by becoming the first English clubs to play a game on the road in the Netherlands – and the good news for supporters is that there are plans to return in 2026.

KR chief executive Paul Lakin has stressed the event will not be a flash in the pan.

"This is the first year of hopefully five," he said. "If this goes well, we can renew for two to five years. That's the intention.

"It's been a fantastic weekend for the fans – and this is for the fans. It's a different way to enjoy being part of the club.

Hull KR warm-up shirt had a Dutch twist. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We're not looking for the next Mikey Lewis but it would be nice to grow a fanbase over here.

"All the indications are that we'll be coming out here again next year. After that, we could take it to Dublin or wherever we wanted.

"I don't want the work the foundation have done to go to waste."

Rovers spearheaded the Amsterdam takeover as part of their global expansion project.

The Robins have a strong relationship with the country through their foundation, spending the week leading up to the game providing clinics at schools and clubs.

As NRLB president Daan van Rossum put it, KR have been "enormous" for Dutch rugby league.

Jordan Thompson takes the ball in for York. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

To cap a momentous day for his country, the former Netherlands international got down on one knee at half-time to propose to his girlfriend.

"For people who don't know me, I've been involved with Dutch rugby league since the beginning in 2009," said Van Rossum.

"Rugby league is my chosen family. Today was the pinnacle of rugby league for the Netherlands to go from 12 people in a field to 2,500 people in a stadium.

"My family is here, her family is here, our friends are here and the chosen family are here. For me, it was the right time to do it.

"She'd never heard about rugby league before we met two years ago but now she's seen the light."

Van Rossum and his new fiancee watched York build on a strong start to take the spoils in the inaugural Amsterdam Challenge.

Against a KR outfit featuring just two members of last season's Super League Grand Final team, the Knights took the lead thanks to Jesse Dee's opener and responded to Louix Gorman's 90-metre intercept try through Levi Edwards.

Leo Tennison went over for the young Robins before half-time but tries from Liam Harris, Myles Harrison and Connor Bailey made sure of the win for York.

If chairman Clint Goodchild gets his wish, the Knights will be back again next year.

"I'd like to think that this is something that will happen every pre-season," he said.

"I must say that Hull KR have done all of the heavy lifting but it's been great to be a part of it and we hope that they invite us back again next year and we can create a little pre-season rivalry.