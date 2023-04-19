Keighley Cougars co-owner Kaue Garcia has told the clubs that backed IMG's plan to scrap automatic promotion and relegation that they are "an accomplice to this tragedy" and will live in infamy.

The proposal to introduce a new grading system from the end of 2024 received an overwhelming 88 per cent majority at a meeting in Huddersfield on Wednesday, with all 11 Super League clubs – Catalans Dragons were not entitled to vote – giving their approval.

Championship outfit Keighley have publicly opposed the plan from the start but received little support from their fellow clubs.

The Cougars were joined by only Batley Bulldogs, Barrow Raiders, Featherstone Rovers, Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet in voting against the move, while there were three abstentions.

Prior to the vote at the John Smith's Stadium, Garcia told his peers: "Anyone voting for these measures will be an accomplice to this tragedy and the sport will one day remember your names."

Chief among Keighley's concerns is the range of criteria that will determine which Category B Championship sides, if any, will achieve promotion to the top flight, with on-field performance counting for just a fraction of each club’s decisive tally under IMG's 20-point plan that will underpin the grading system.

Clubs will be scored across five areas: fandom (25 per cent), performance (25 per cent), finance (22.5 per cent), stadium (15 per cent) and community (12.5 per cent).

Category A clubs will be guaranteed a place in Super League, with any remaining spots taken by the highest-ranked Category B clubs.

Keighley Cougars have vehemently opposed IMG's proposal to scrap promotion and relegation. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Keighley view the system as a closed shop designed to protect "an elite cartel".

"We're obviously disappointed that the proposals went through," said Garcia.

"History will decide whether this is the right thing for the sport. I do really hope it doesn't kill the ambition and opportunity for clubs that are left out of Super League. That's the fear."

Alongside husband Ryan O'Neill, Garcia has revitalised the Cougars, a club on the brink of extinction when they took over in January 2019.

Kaue Garcia, right, attended today's meeting in Huddersfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Keighley won the League 1 title with a perfect record last season and are eighth after nine rounds on their return to the Championship.

After making no secret of their desire to take the Cougars to Super League via the conventional route, Garcia and O'Neill must decide whether they have the appetite to continue.

"Me and Ryan will have to sit down and consider everything with the new system because we obviously need to work with them," said Garcia.

"We've put a lot of investment into the club over the last four years. The passion is still there. Me and Ryan love the sport.

"I think I'm the perfect example of how the sport is so attractive. I'm Brazilian and came to this country 10 years ago having heard nothing about rugby league and now I'm obsessed with it. I think it's the best sport in the world but it's just badly managed.

"We'll have to sit down and see where we go from here."

Keighley found an ally in Featherstone, the favourites to go up to Super League in the final year of automatic promotion and relegation.

Like the Cougars, Rovers are concerned about the route to the top flight under the new system.

"Whilst the board is largely in agreement with the measures presented by IMG and the RFL, there remained a question about the ability for Category B teams to be promoted into Super League from the Championship when there are Category B clubs remaining in Super League,” read a statement.

"We firmly believe that further dialogue needs to take place on this fundamental issue. We were clearly told during the consultation period that a Category B club would always replace another Category B should a promotion/relegation situation arise, this position has changed in further variations of the proposals.

“Other than this specific detail, the board feels that IMG present the best hope for the sport’s future and the leadership that the sport so desperately needs.”

Castleford Tigers voted in favour of the move despite earlier reports to the contrary.

Managing director Mark Grattan explained that the club’s only concern was around the catchment element, which now falls under the community pillar.

"We know where our fans come from and our catchment area shouldn't just be down to town status or city status,” he said.

"If Castleford is not allocated as a town, we get the whole of Wakefield to go at. It's as simple as that. That was always our bug bear with it.

"They've said they'll look at various parts of that process going forward.”

