'An easy decision': Eamon O'Carroll extends Bradford Bulls stay amid Super League interest
The 37-year-old took over at the end of last year and has enjoyed a promising start to his tenure at Odsal.
Bradford have defied a lengthy injury list to occupy a play-off position after reaching the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.
"I'm absolutely delighted," said O'Carroll.
"I'm confident and excited about what the future holds. There is loads of potential here but it’s important we keep our feet firmly on the ground, understand where we are at and where we want to get better.
"It was an easy decision. Everyone has clarity now so we know where we are at which will help things moving forward."
Bulls chief executive Jason Hirst moved to tie down O'Carroll to stave off interest from Super League.
"Coming on the back of Eamon and the club rebuffing an approach from a Super League club for his services earlier this month, it sends a clear signal of our joint intent and determination to return to Super League at the earliest opportunity," said Hirst.
"The fact that we were able to shake hands on this new deal after literally a 10-minute conversation yesterday afternoon speaks volumes of our utmost confidence in Eamon and the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the club's board of directors.
"I now encourage our loyal army of fans to get behind Eamon, our team and our club in large numbers for the remainder of this season."
