Eamon O'Carroll has signed a one-year contract extension to hand Bradford Bulls a mid-season boost.

The 37-year-old took over at the end of last year and has enjoyed a promising start to his tenure at Odsal.

Bradford have defied a lengthy injury list to occupy a play-off position after reaching the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.

"I'm absolutely delighted," said O'Carroll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm confident and excited about what the future holds. There is loads of potential here but it’s important we keep our feet firmly on the ground, understand where we are at and where we want to get better.

"It was an easy decision. Everyone has clarity now so we know where we are at which will help things moving forward."

Bulls chief executive Jason Hirst moved to tie down O'Carroll to stave off interest from Super League.

"Coming on the back of Eamon and the club rebuffing an approach from a Super League club for his services earlier this month, it sends a clear signal of our joint intent and determination to return to Super League at the earliest opportunity," said Hirst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eamon O'Carroll is staying at Bradford long term. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"The fact that we were able to shake hands on this new deal after literally a 10-minute conversation yesterday afternoon speaks volumes of our utmost confidence in Eamon and the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the club's board of directors.