Andrew Henderson sees Super League in York Knights' future as game enters new era

That changes this season following the introduction of a new grading system that has replaced automatic promotion and relegation.

On-field performance is now just one of five factors for clubs to consider together with fandom, finances, stadium and impact in the local community.

Wakefield Trinity are well placed for an immediate return to Super League but there are no guarantees for any of the Championship clubs with promotion aspirations as they adapt to a new way of working.

York Knights were ranked 17th in the indicative phase of the rollout with scope for improvement.

The ambitious Knights are unlikely to bridge the gap to the top 12 in time for the 2025 season but head coach Andrew Henderson is convinced the club will make the step up sooner rather than later.

"I've made it an open comment that I genuinely believe that York is a Super League club in waiting," Henderson told The Yorkshire Post. "It really is.

"It's not a question of if it's going to happen but when. When that will be is the million-dollar question.

Andrew Henderson is preparing for his second season in charge of York. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm hopeful it will be 2025 when we see York Knights and York Valkyrie in Super League on both fronts but if not, I'm hoping it'll be not too far off that.

"Where we're currently at is judged on the previous three years. I know at the end of 2024 that a lot of teams in the IMG rankings are going to either gain or lose points.

"It is going to be tight. There is a clutch of B-grade clubs that won't be separated by much come the end of 2024. There's not going to be much margin for error."

Led by owner Clint Goodchild, York are working hard behind the scenes to boost the club's off-field scores.

York Knights and York Valkyrie 2024 team picture with sponsors. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

As far as Henderson is concerned, his job is still the same.

"It doesn't really change much from my point of view," he added.

"All I can control is the performance side of things. That's trying to maximise what we can do with the squad and resources we have at our disposal.

"My job as a coach is to try help develop this team and progress further. That's all we can control.

York's Liam Harris poses with the Championship trophy. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The other parts of the criteria are going to get taken care of by the owner and the off-field team that are working incredibly hard to grow those aspects of the club.

"Hopefully I can do my job along with the support of the rest of the coaching team to get the results that we need to get us maximum points in the performance criteria."

The Knights are aiming to build on a promising first season under Henderson in 2023.

Since sneaking into the play-offs in sixth place thanks to a remarkable run of 10 wins in 11 games, York have strengthened Henderson's squad with the signings of Will Dagger, Jimmy Keinhorst and Richie Myler among others.

"Comparing where we were 12 months ago to where we are now, I think we've made a lot of progress," said Henderson. "That's both on and off the field as a club and as an operation.

"I knew when I came into the role last season that it was going to have to be a case of learning on the run in terms of the playing group and assessing what we had operationally.

Andrew Henderson saw encouraging signs from his side in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm really, really fortunate that the team was able to progress and develop through the season.

"I'd like to think the balance of the team is good in terms of youth and experience. A lot of the young players that got experience last year will be better for it this season.

"It gives us a really good platform to build from. With the quality of personnel we've added to that group, it gives us reasons to be excited and encouraged.

"Ultimately, the proof will be in the pudding once we start playing competitive fixtures."

Before the Championship campaign gets under way in mid-March, clubs face a series of cup fixtures.

It all begins for York this Saturday when they travel to Newcastle Thunder for the opening match of this season's 1895 Cup.

After losing to Batley Bulldogs in last year's semi-finals, Henderson is excited about the prospect of going one better and reaching Wembley.

"Realistically you've got three opportunities to win silverware – the League Leaders' Shield, the Grand Final and the 1895 Cup," he said.

"I think it's a great concept and am a big supporter of it. I would have loved to be involved in it last year when we got to the semi-final stage. I was gutted that we couldn't go to Wembley and have a chance of winning a trophy for the fans and the club.

"It's a great opportunity to experience the big stage, certainly for the players at this level who may never get the opportunity to play in the top flight or grace the hallowed turf of Wembley.