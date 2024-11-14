Andrew Thirkill breaks silence on Hull FC takeover as club release three players

Incoming chairman Andrew Thirkill has pledged to invest heavily with the ambition of bringing success back to Hull FC after striking a takeover deal.

Former Leeds Rhinos president Thirkill and fellow businessman David Hood have teamed up to revive Hull's fortunes, entering into an exclusivity period with a view to completing the transfer of ownership from Adam Pearson in the next few weeks.

The initial objective is to restore the club's place among the elite of Super League following the recent loss of their Grade A status.

"David and I will be investing substantial amounts of money to get the club to Grade A," said Thirkill at a fans' forum on Wednesday night. "That's one of our priorities.

"One thing that David and I are doing is for the first three years at least we’re not taking any wages, we’re not charging interest, we’re not taking any loans back out. Everything that comes in is going straight back out into the personnel and improving the playing quality and roster.

"I want to genuinely do this for Hull. Adam had wonderful success. It may not happen, it may happen but we’re really going for it. We want us to be successful again."

The deal signals the beginning of the end of Pearson's long reign as owner.

Pearson took sole control of the Black and Whites in 2011 and oversaw back-to-back Challenge Cup successes.

However, the club have struggled on and off the field since the Covid pandemic, prompting Pearson to seek outside investment which has now resulted in a full takeover.

"I'm delighted to be here," said Thirkill, who is the chairman of Age Partnership and Pure Retirement. "It's the start of an exciting journey.

"It happened very quickly. Adam approached me about six months ago, wrote me an amazing letter which I found of great interest.

"We had a brief meeting and Rich (Myler) ended up being the director of rugby from that meeting. Rich has loved the job and talked to me about the club and how big it is.

"I came across in September for a game against Salford. We got well beaten but the fans were fantastic. I was in awe of the support of the club."

Thirkill is relishing the opportunity to put his stamp on a club after realising he wanted a more hands-on role during his stint with the Rhinos.

"I had a great time at Leeds but I thought there was no skin in the game," he said. "It was an ambassadorial role and I thought I wanted to go to the next level.

"With a business background, relatively successful, I looked at Hull and thought I could make something of this. It’s a great rugby league city and club.

"I'm really excited. I know David Hood, who I'm working with on the project, is too. If we're as successful as Adam has been – three Wembley finals in five years and two Challenge Cups – we'll be extremely happy but that's all in the future."

Hull plumbed new depths in 2024 following a season-long battle with London Broncos to avoid bottom spot.

After a gradual descent down the Super League table, Thirkill is realistic about the club's 2025 prospects.

"Hull is a great club and everything goes in cycles," he said. "It was on a downward cycle and hopefully it will come back up again.

"For me, next year I want us to be credible and competitive. We're not planning on winning Super League next year at all.

"There are some wonderful teams out there and the league will be more competitive than ever next year with new money but we need to start playing some good rugby and the crowds enjoy it."

Meanwhile, the Black and Whites have confirmed that Liam Tindall, Morgan Smith and Jack Walker have been released as new head coach John Cartwright gets to grips with the rebuild.

"Hull FC can confirm that Liam Tindall, Morgan Smith and Jack Walker have all departed the club with immediate effect," read a statement.

"The trio, all of whom joined the club at the start of the 2024 season, have been released from the remainder of their contracts to pursue opportunities elsewhere in rugby league.

"Smith made 26 appearances for the club last season, while Tindall ran out three times; Walker, who also had a loan spell at the club in 2022, made 20 senior appearances.