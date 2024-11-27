Andy Kelly confirms Taane Milne interest as Huddersfield Giants bid to complete 2025 business

Director of rugby Andy Kelly has confirmed that Huddersfield Giants are in talks to sign Fiji international Taane Milne.

Rugby League Live recently reported that the Giants were leading the chase for Milne, who scored four tries in 21 NRL matches for South Sydney Rabbitohs last season.

The versatile centre, whose standout form for Fiji in the recent Pacific Championships earned him a place on the extended shortlist for the Golden Boot, appears to be on his way to Super League after failing to land a new deal at Souths.

Huddersfield are in the market for an outside back following the departures of Esan Marsters and Kevin Naiqama.

Liam Sutcliffe has arrived from Hull FC and the Giants have also signed Jacob Gagai but he is set to replace Jake Connor at full-back.

On the speculation linking Huddersfield with Milne, Kelly said: "He's a target for the club and that's hopefully something we can make happen.

"We've got a number of targets we've identified but it will only be one more at this stage.

"Whoever is first through the door would be our last piece of business in terms of incomings."

Taane Milne could be on his way to Huddersfield. (Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

The signing of Milne would leave Huddersfield with one more overseas quota spot to play with during the 2025 campaign should an opportunity arise.

While he did not rule out a further addition as the season progresses, Kelly is happy with the squad and backroom team the club have assembled.

"We're very close if not at cap but there may be something we can do to open some finance," he added.

"We'll have a 30-player squad if we get another player in and I believe it's a very strong 30.

"I feel the chemistry on the field and around the club is very different. That's generated by Luke Robinson and his approach.