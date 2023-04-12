Andy Last faces make-or-break 24 hours in bid to become permanent Castleford Tigers boss

After five weeks in interim charge, Andy Last faces a make-or-break 24 hours in his bid to become the next Castleford Tigers head coach.

Last will oversee tomorrow night's clash with Salford Red Devils ahead of a formal interview for the permanent job on Friday.

The England assistant has won two of his five games since taking the reins from Lee Radford in early March, including last week's vital victory over Wakefield Trinity.

"Thursday night is another opportunity to either get closer to the job or further away," said Last.

"On Sky, it would be good to get another win. I think performances have been building.

"I'll be speaking to the club over the coming days and hopefully what I've got to say and what I see as a project for this club will be along the same lines as the board of directors and we can get something done.

"Hopefully when they've got through the process and looked at the applicants, I'm the one who gets the job on merit and not because of necessity or because it's the easy option.”

Last has lived his job application in the spotlight at a time when Castleford are desperate for points to ease fears of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Andy Last has been in interim charge since early March. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

He has had nowhere to hide but the 42-year-old is embracing the stress, helped by a valuable experience in temporary charge of Hull FC in 2020.

"It's like a circus act with a couple of plates spinning there and a couple of plates spinning there," said Last with a smile.

"No, it's been okay. The big thing for me is I've got experience. I took over at Hull FC in the worst possible time for the game in the last 20 years with pay cuts, Covid, home games being away from home and the uncertainty over where the game was going in terms of its future and security.

"I managed it and have been able to draw on that experience in these moments of adversity and difficulty.

Castleford Tigers celebrate Paul McShane's try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I've got a great support network in terms of the staff. Scott Murrell has been sensational as my assistant and the rest of the coaching team are very, very experienced so they've picked up a bit of the slack when I've needed them to.

"I've got a very, very strong family network as well. They know when to switch off and not ask rugby questions and back to being dad, husband and son.

"I'm comfortable with the situation and excited by the opportunity I've got. It's been evident in my manner that I really want the job. I show my emotions – buzzing when we win and gutted when we lose.

"I love that competitive week-to-week pressure. It's a strange sort of stress but one you get used to and that's very, very addictive. I want it to continue."

Andy Last celebrates the win over Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After tomorrow's trip to the AJ Bell Stadium, Castleford face Hull KR at home before Super League takes a break for England's clash with France.

Last does not yet know whether the Salford game will signal the end of his interim spell.

"If we win, I hope so but if we lose, I want to get another week," he joked.

"The club have been very, very open and told me the stages that they've gone through. They've done interviews to allow applicants to showcase what they're about in terms of their coaching philosophies etc.

"I'm going to get that opportunity on Friday. If I'm given the job at the end of that process, it's because I'm the best person for the job.

"I'd take a great deal of confidence from that because if the rumours are true, the applicants have been good ones. If I come out as the best man for the job for what Castleford Tigers want, it'll be a very, very proud moment.