Not happy: Catalans head coach Steve McNamara was critical of former club Huddersfield after his side's win. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

McNamara, speaking after his side gained a last-minute 13-12 victory over the Giants in Perpignan, was angered by comments allegedly made by Huddersfield in talks with IMG, who have entered into a 12-year agreement with the Rugby Football League to “re-imagine” the game.

“It was a real gritty performance against a team that I think don’t give us any respect at all,” said McNamara, a former Huddersfield player.

“There is talk this week of Huddersfield saying French teams give nothing to the game in talks with IMG and that French teams should not be in the Super League competition, which is an absolute disgrace. What the Catalans have brought to this competition in 16, 17 seasons is on a par with what some of those clubs have brought in 100 years.

Try time: Danny Levi of Huddersfield Giants runs to score a try against Catalans. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

“I just think the disrespect shown to us, by Huddersfield in particular, is not what the game needs.

“People talk about the game being together but it’s bulls**t, it’s about every man for himself.”

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis told PA: “I have no idea how the Catalan coach would know what I have said to IMG, given I only met them for the first time last week in a group Super League meeting.

“How their Catalans representative interpreted the feelings of the confidential meeting is his prerogative but I would suggest it is better these discussions remain private and we allow all to give their views honestly and we allow IMG to formulate their recommendations having taken soundings from all stakeholders which I am sure they will.”

England captain Sam Tomkins was the hero as the Dragons returned to winning ways.

The Giants led for most of the first half thanks to Chris McQueen’s fifth-minute try and looked to have gained a third win of the season over the French side when Will Pryce kicked a long-range penalty on the hour to put his side 12-10.