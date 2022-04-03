Angry exchange between Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons bosses

High winds in Perpignan forced the Dragons to travel via Toulouse, meaning they did not arrive until just before the scheduled kick-off time.

Giants boss Watson was understandably thrilled with his side’s fifth win in seven games, taking them up to third in the Betfred Super League table, but not so impressed with the delay.

He said: “It was probably easier for Catalans as they know where they are in terms of travel.

Huddersfield's head coach Ian Watson. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Our players have been here (in the dressing rooms) a long time not knowing what’s happening.

“We have had to adjust for the stadium staff, the supporters... to adapt for one team.

“They can’t help what has happened but if they run the risk of travelling on the day they run the risk of missing the game and that’s something they need to look at. Either they travel earlier or are happy to run that risk.

“They can’t help what’s happened but everyone knows when the fixtures are so if one team chooses to travel on the day they run this risk. I’d say it had an affect on us too.

Response: Catalans chief Steve McNamara

“Once they got here, they were given longer than they probably should have been allowed.”

Catalans boss McNamara described Watson’s comments as “disgraceful” and, after watching his side’s first defeat since the opening round of the season, added: “I’ve had easier days.

“We have invested so much money over the last couple of years trying to get here.

“We checked all the forecasts and things changed drastically at the death.