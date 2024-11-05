Ashes key for international rugby league amid positive strides - James O'Brien comment

In cricket, every move England make is with the Ashes in mind.

The rivalry with Australia has a rich history, making the biennial series the pinnacle for both nations.

That England's rugby league team are starting to talk about the Aussies again represents progress for a sport that has neglected the international game for too long.

Australia are set to tour England in 2025 for the first three-Test series between the nations in 22 years.

To put that prolonged hiatus into context, their cricket counterparts have played 11 series during the same period.

The great rugby league rivals have locked horns sporadically but not since the 2017 World Cup final.

It is eight years between Tests on English soil and a decade longer since Australia last lost to a team from these shores, Great Britain in Sydney in 2006.

With stats like that, it is little wonder that international rugby league has been a tough sell.

England celebrate their series win over Samoa. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

That is beginning to change thanks to a long-overdue international calendar featuring regular Test matches for leading nations.

The Pacific Championships are threatening to be a success in the southern hemisphere – boosted by Tonga's thrilling win over New Zealand last weekend – while England are fresh from rare back-to-back series after claiming a clean sweep against Tonga and Samoa.

Shaun Wane's team were due to travel to Australia next year but a home date with the old enemy is the next best thing.

Wane is as excited as anybody about renewing the rivalry after seeing his hopes of facing Australia in 2020 dashed by the pandemic.

Australia last played a series in England in 2003. (Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"I was brought up on Australia and New Zealand in the 70s and 80s and when it got cancelled I was absolutely devastated," he said.

“So to get this on again and for them to travel here is unbelievable. I'm so excited. I can't wait for it now.

"It's so important. They've played the best rugby over the last couple of decades and that for me, as a coach, is what I want to pit myself against.

“I've never done anything as big as that and that's why I took this job. For me personally, it would be the pinnacle of my career to have a chance of coaching against them."

Australia remain the team to beat in international rugby league. (Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz)

Much like those in charge of the cricket team, Wane is judging England's performances on whether they would be good enough to beat Australia.

After both games against Samoa this autumn – the 34-18 win at Wigan in the opener and 34-16 Headingley victory last Saturday – Wane was at pains to stress that neither display would trouble the Kangaroos.

England have won seven straight matches since losing to the Samoans in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup but a series against Australia is a different challenge altogether.

Whereas England must keep everybody fit to have a chance, their rivals could field several teams capable of getting the job done.

Lack of depth remains a problem for England but they have shown they have the makings of a strong side that could give Australia a scare at the very least.

Wane has genuine superstars in his backline in Herbie Farnworth and Dom Young, something the national team lacked the last time they faced Australia in a series.

Shaun Wane, right, has a genuine superstar in Herbie Farnworth, left. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Great Britain had the forwards to fight fire with fire in the middle, only to lack the killer punch when they had their rivals on the ropes.

One thing is for sure, if next year's matches are as close and exciting as the three in 2003, international rugby league will well and truly be alive and kicking.

To continue the theme of comebacks, which includes Brian Noble's return to the Bradford Bulls hot seat, there is increasing noise about a reboot of the War of the Roses.

The fixture between Yorkshire and Lancashire has not been seen since 2003 but fittingly appears to be on its way back ahead of the reunion with Australia.

For all the moans and groans, it is the best option of a bad bunch for a competitive mid-season fixture featuring Wane's Ashes hopefuls.

Another rout of France would do nothing to whet the appetite and the War of the Roses may just work in the social media age.

Wane has given the concept his seal of approval to follow in the footsteps of former England captain Sam Burgess.

"I'd love that," said the England boss. "I played in a few Yorkshire versus Lancashire games and if I can sit back and watch them rip into each other.., (his assistants) Briersy (Lee Briers) coaching Lancashire and Lasty (Andy Last) coaching Yorkshire, I'm sure it'll be worthwhile.

"When you look at Origin, in the 1980s it was a couple of thousand at Sydney and look at that now, it's a worldwide success. We need to start somewhere and I think next year doing it would be fantastic."

The War of the Roses would not be an overnight success but an Ashes series could give the sport the exposure it craves.