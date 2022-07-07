Ashton Golding convinced by Huddersfield Giants project as he addresses future

The 25-year-old is in the final few months of his current deal and does not have a place to call his own in Ian Watson’s side.

But a top-class professional with the ability to play in a variety of positions, Golding is a valued member of the squad.

Although he remains unattached for 2023, there is a mutual understanding that Golding will remain at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ashton Golding is loving life at Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I want to stay,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“Huddersfield is a new home to me. I’m Leeds born and bred, and it’s only 25 minutes down the road, or an hour and 50 depending on the M62.

“I’ve fallen in love with the club and the administration above me. I know Watto and the team are going to get the best out of me while continuing to keep me on my toes.

“We will come to some sort of arrangement, I’m sure.”

Ashton Golding celebrates Huddersfield Giants' Challenge Cup semi-final win. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Golding began his career with hometown club Leeds Rhinos and was part of the squads that won Super League in 2015 and 2017, although he did not play in either Grand Final.

Watson has spoken of his desire to build a dynasty at Huddersfield and there have been green shoots this year.

The Giants were four minutes away from winning the Challenge Cup for the first time since 1953 in May and are on course for a top-four finish in Super League, even accounting for last week’s defeat by Castleford Tigers.

Golding, who joined Huddersfield at the end of 2019, has been left convinced that this is the beginning of a special journey for the club.

Ashton Golding in action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“If you believe and trust in the system which we obviously do at the Giants, it’s a place you want to play,” he said. “It’s not just a job that you do to feed your family.

“I want to win a Super League and I want to win a Challenge Cup. I do believe this is the place I will do that.

“The Challenge Cup has gone for this year but it’s all to play for in Super League. We’ve just got to stay in our bubble and see where we go.”

The Giants received a bloody nose on a rare off day at Wheldon Road, a reality check after a run of six straight wins in Super League.

Ashton Golding has been used as an interchange hooker again this year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Next up for Watson’s side is a date with in-form Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend in Newcastle on Sunday.

Salford have emerged as surprise play-off contenders after racking up 106 points in wins over Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves.

It is a tough assignment but Golding is backing former Red Devils coach Watson to come up with a winning game plan.

“We can obviously see that they can attack,” said Golding.

“That’s where the trust comes in with our coaches. They’re going to look at the clips and try stop them.

“If anyone knows Watto, it’ll be Salford so they’ll know the kind of mentality we’ll be coming in with. A lot of teams will be able to prep us now because we do have a set system.

“But it’s okay knowing what’s coming; it’s another thing trying to stop it. We’ll just stick to our process.”

Only Castleford have a better Magic Weekend record than Huddersfield, although Watson’s men did come off second best against Wakefield last year.

Golding believes the recent Challenge Cup final experience at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gives the Giants an advantage ahead of their latest trip to St James’ Park.

“It’s a great spectacle,” said Golding. “I can’t wait for it.

“We had a good practice run with the Challenge Cup in a big stadium with a big crowd and excitement in the air.

“We’ve managed to deal with those kinds of nerves already this year so that stands us in good stead.”

Golding is likely to come off the bench in Newcastle, a role he has performed in 11 of his 16 outings this season.

A full-back by trade, Golding has found himself filling in at hooker and on the wing at times.

Rather than focusing on what he does not have, he is relishing the challenge of playing across multiple positions.

“My role has changed,” said Golding. “Progressively I’ve become a versatile player.

“It’s kind of worked in my favour. I’ve got experience in the middle, on the edge and at full-back.

“I like my role, a competitive role which gives me different directions to work for.”

Golding is not short of motivation heading into the business end of the campaign.

As well as chasing a maiden Grand Final appearance, he can look forward to a World Cup debut with Jamaica.

“It’s looking like a really exciting year,” said Golding. “But I never look too far ahead.