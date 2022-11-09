Australia coach Mal Meninga tweaks squad for World Cup semi-final showdown with New Zealand
Australia coach Mal Meninga has recalled front rower Reagan Campbell-Gillard for Friday night’s World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Elland Road.
The Parramatta Eels prop has recovered from a leg injury that forced him to sit out the Kangaroos’ quarter-final win against Lebanon and replaces Sydney Roosters’ Lindsay Collins in Meninga’s 19-man squad.
Hooker Ben Hunt also returns after being rested last Friday, with Harry Grant dropping to the bench and half-back Daly Cherry-Evans set to miss out altogether.
“Once again it has been extremely difficult to leave out players who have performed very well in our colours,” Meninga said.
Most Popular
“This is our most important game of the World Cup for us and a great challenge against the calibre of the New Zealand side.
“I am happy with our performances so far, but we all know we need to improve.”
Australia 19-man squad: James Tedesco (captain), Josh Addo-Carr, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Pat Carrigan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Harry Grant, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Liam Martin, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray, Jack Wighton, Isaah Yeo.