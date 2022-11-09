Australia coach Mal Meninga tweaks squad for World Cup semi-final showdown with New Zealand

The Parramatta Eels prop has recovered from a leg injury that forced him to sit out the Kangaroos’ quarter-final win against Lebanon and replaces Sydney Roosters’ Lindsay Collins in Meninga’s 19-man squad.

Hooker Ben Hunt also returns after being rested last Friday, with Harry Grant dropping to the bench and half-back Daly Cherry-Evans set to miss out altogether.

“Once again it has been extremely difficult to leave out players who have performed very well in our colours,” Meninga said.

Mal Meninga's team swept aside Lebanon last week. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

“This is our most important game of the World Cup for us and a great challenge against the calibre of the New Zealand side.

“I am happy with our performances so far, but we all know we need to improve.”