Australia stalwart Ali Brigginshaw puts pressure on New Zealand as she prepares for unique experience

Australia co-captain Ali Brigginshaw is treating today's World Cup final at Old Trafford as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The players on both sides are no strangers to big games but a decider at an iconic stadium on the other side of the world is a career highlight for many.

The Jillaroos are the defending champions after winning the previous two tournaments and got the better of New Zealand when the rivals met in the group stage nine days ago.

But Brigginshaw believes the pressure is on the Kiwi Ferns as they aim to get their hands on the trophy for the first time since 2008.

“I think it’s different pressures going into a grand final," said Brigginshaw, who helped Australia to victory over New Zealand in the 2013 and 2017 deciders.

"Yes we've already played them but teams are different when it comes to grand final day. There's a lot more emotion and we've got to improve from that pool game. I'm confident in the 17 that we will improve and take to the Kiwis.

“They’ve won the most World Cups and been in every World Cup final, so if anything I think they should have the pressure.

“The pressure is probably playing at Old Trafford. What a moment. We will probably never get to do that again, so I reckon that’s the biggest pressure – running out there and experiencing the emotions out on the field.”

Ali Brigginshaw is excited about stepping out at Old Trafford. (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Australia may have claimed the spoils in York but they were pushed all the way by the Amber Hall-inspired Kiwi Ferns.

With Golden Boot winner Raecene McGregor and the irrepressible Mele Hufanga causing havoc either side of Hall, New Zealand have arguably made a bigger impact on the tournament.

But Brigginshaw has seen chinks in their armour that Australia can exploit.

“We’ve got plans for them but I’m not going to tell you what they are," said the 32-year-old.

Amber Hall has been in destructive form during the World Cup. (Picture: Will Palmer / www.photosport.nz)

"We’ve played them before and credit to them they’ve played well. As a team we can expose that a little bit. We’ve watched a fair bit of footage on how we can work them over and that’s the plan for Saturday.

“We’ve got so much we can work on in attack. We didn’t play our best and we still won that pool game.

“Defensively we were strong but we’ve got a long way to go with our attack and I’m excited to see that happen.”

Whereas New Zealand were made to work for their semi-final win over England, Australia rarely had to get out of second gear in an 82-0 rout of Papua New Guinea.

Apii Nicholls scores against Australia in York. (Picture: Will Palmer / www.photosport.nz)

Brigginshaw stressed that the relative strength of opposition will count for nothing this weekend.

“I don’t think we would have liked a harder test in the semi-finals," she said.

"PNG have had a good tournament. To make it to the semi-finals was outstanding and we were really proud to watch them in the semi-finals.

“You just take each game as it comes. We know what New Zealand are going to throw up. You’ve got to prepare for the grand final.”

Australia are chasing yet another double with Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos taking on Samoa following the women’s final.

“Like Mal was saying, we strive to be the best in the world," said Brigginshaw.

"I think every team wants to do that and we are really proud to see how they are playing and we support each other.