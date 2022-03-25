Barrow v Huddersfield Giants: Oliver Russell news offsets Will Pryce ban

Giants were beaten 14-6 in a spiky Yorkshire derby by Hull FC last Sunday, with Will Pryce, 19, dismissed in the final quarter of the game following a dangerous tackle on Hull winger Connor Wynne.

He was subsequently handed a suspension that rules him out until the early summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pryce will of course not feature tomorrow when Giants head to Barrow, a team that has made a similarly strong start to life in the Championship, with four wins and a draw from their five games so far.

New deal for Huddersfield Giants' Oliver Russell (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Giants head coach Ian Watson has named George Roby and Sam Hewitt in his 21-man squad for the trip to the north west with Nathan Mason and Jack Ashworth also coming into the side.

There was some good news this week in the shape of half-back Oliver Russell signing a new contract until the end of the 2024 season.

Russell said: “I’m over the moon to have signed a new deal. I’m very happy here at the Giants.

“I’m getting game time at the minute and I intend to keep working hard to try and fight for my position.

Ian Watson

“I’m learning a lot from Ian Watson, the staff and senior players and I feel like this is the environment I need to be in right now for my own development. I have family ties to this club and every time I run out as a Giant I’m proud to wear the shirt.”