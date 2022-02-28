Batley Bulldogs and Featherstone Rovers set for Challenge Cup showdown

Derby duel: Featherstone Rovers coach Brian McDermott. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The draw last night paired Craig Lingard’s men with promotion favourites Rovers, while five-time winners Bradford Bulls host Leigh Centurions who won their fourth round ties 38-4 at home to Widnes Vikings last night.

York City Knights’ reward for beating Newcastle Thunder is a trip to Whitehaven, fourth round conquerors of Doncaster.

Sheffield Eagles, who saw off amateur side Hunslet Parkside at the weekend, visit North West Crusaders, who beat Hunslet.

The other tie is an all-Cumbrian affair between Barrow Raiders and Workington Town, with matches to be played on the weekend of March 12-13.