Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon stands down 'for the benefit of the club'

The Bulldogs are facing a battle to retain their second-tier status after winning just two of their opening 12 games, with Sunday's 50-12 home drubbing by Doncaster signalling the end of Moxon's 14-year association with the Mount Pleasant outfit.

Moxon worked under John Kear and Craig Lingard before taking the reins ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Batley finished 10th in his debut year – winning 11 matches along the way – but are just two points off the bottom as this season approaches its halfway mark.

"Recent performances have forced me to make a difficult decision," said Moxon in a statement.

"I appreciate the respect that the club, Kevin (Nicholas, chairman) and Paul (Harrison, chief executive) have towards me and the loyalty that they will continue to show and so feel it necessary to step down from my role as head coach for the benefit of the club.

"Fourteen seasons is a long time and I feel I have given everything I can. A different voice, a different direction will hopefully change this season's fortunes around.

"I'd like to thank all the players that have given so much for this club during my time here as a coach. I have total respect for every one of them. I'd also like to thank all the staff I've worked under and all those who worked for me last season and this.

Mark Moxon has called time on his long stint at Mount Pleasant. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"To all the directors, volunteers and fans, I appreciate all the support and what you all do for Batley Bulldogs.

"I feel honoured to have been part of the Bulldog family for so long and will miss the slope and the many other quirks this club has. I wish the club all the best for the future."

Assistant coach Jaymes Chapman and senior player Ben Kaye will oversee Friday's trip to Bradford Bulls before the Bulldogs begin the search for Moxon's successor.

Nicholas stressed that there was no pressure from the club on Moxon's position prior to his decision to stand down.

Batley took on Leigh in the Challenge Cup in March. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"This is not to do with the board making that decision," said Nicholas. "It's totally Mark's decision and I'm disappointed he's leaving the club.

"He's been a big part of this club. He came with John Kear in 2012 and has been involved in a Grand Final in 2013, Middle 8s in 2016, the 1895 Cup final and the Grand Final at Leigh. That's a pretty impressive CV in my book.