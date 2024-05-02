Ben Jones-Bishop outlines challenges facing part-time Sheffield Eagles ahead of date with old club Wakefield Trinity

Sheffield Eagles and Wakefield Trinity have each won six out of six and are separated by just two points on for and against.

They are two good teams fighting it out at the top of the table but that is where the comparisons end.

Whereas Trinity boss Daryl Powell was given a sizeable £1.4million budget to lead a full-time squad to Championship glory, counterpart Mark Aston works with players who have already done a day's graft.

Most of Aston's squad will head to the ground straight from their day job, in contrast to Powell's men who have had a sole focus this week.

For property investor Ben Jones-Bishop, who began his career in an elite environment at Leeds Rhinos, Sheffield's impressive start is a triumph for dedication.

"It's something that opened my eyes dropping down to part-time," he told The Yorkshire Post ahead of his first reunion with former club Wakefield. "Without doubt it's a tough job being a full-time player but part-time, for me, is even harder.

"I've got a massive amount of respect for the lads who have manual labour jobs. They're putting their bodies through it and then turning up to training on a night.

Ben Jones-Bishop has been at Sheffield since 2022. (Photo: Sheffield Eagles)

"Full-time players are generally a little bit fitter but we've got a good conditioning team that look after us and a lot of older heads that have been full-time so they know how to look after themselves.

"There are a few glaring differences between the clubs but one thing I've learnt being in the Championship is that it's who turns up on the day.

"The majority of the boys will be working the day of the game but we love Friday nights, especially at home."

The Eagles are set to be backed by a sell-out crowd at Olympic Legacy Park as they look to claim the scalp of the overwhelming favourites for the Championship title.

Ben Jones-Bishop scores a try for Wakefield at the 2019 Magic Weekend. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Jones-Bishop, though, has stressed that it is too early to assess Sheffield's Grand Final chances.

"For us, it's just improving on where we were last year," said the Jamaica international, who joined the Eagles in 2022.

"We finished fourth, made the play-offs and went out in the first round to an in-form London team.

"We've learnt from that. The improvement has been good. We've got some experienced heads in the squad.

Ben Jones-Bishop represented Jamaica at the 2022 World Cup. (Photo: Will Palmer / www.photosport.nz)

"It's more making sure we're ready. I think we peaked early last year and sort of ran out of steam.

"It's a long year but the form we're showing and the quality we've got, I'd like to think we'll be up there. Having won two Grand Finals from fifth, hitting form at the right time is key."

Jones-Bishop enjoyed double Old Trafford glory with hometown club Leeds before moving on to Wakefield via Salford Red Devils.

The winger scored 64 tries in 116 games for Trinity from 2016 to 2020, a period that saw the club mix it with the cream of Super League.

After seeing his old club drop out of the top flight last year, Jones-Bishop is taking pleasure from Wakefield’s journey back to the top under the ownership of Matt Ellis from afar.

"We got to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup under Chris Chester and had two fifth-place finishes in the league," said Jones-Bishop.

Ben Jones-Bishop, second left, celebrates a try in the 2012 Grand Final. (Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM)

"They were good times. It was just the team spirit. It was a great bunch to be around. We knew what we weren't and knew what we were. We just worked hard for one another.

"It should be a good occasion. There are obviously some familiar faces, although it's changed quite a bit with the new ownership. They're looking strong.

"Knowing a lot of fans, it's good for them. It's in the Championship rather than Super League but they've got a new owner and a new stand.

"I think Michael Carter did a good job as well and I'm grateful for what he did for me but there's a different buzz around the place."

Jones-Bishop scored his 50th try for Sheffield in last week's 54-0 rout of Barrow Raiders to take his career tally to 212, a remarkable achievement for a player who twice battled back from blood clots on his lungs.

The 35-year-old's try-scoring record shows that he is not slowing up in the twilight of his career, which has so far spanned 17 seasons.

To those wondering when he will call time, Jones-Bishop's message is that he does not want it to end.

"I just enjoy competing and seeing how I fare," he said.

"Everyone asks me how long I've got left and I don't know, to be honest. I'm just challenging my body and enjoying being part of Sheffield's journey.