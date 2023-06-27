All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

'Best years ahead of him': Leeds Rhinos kick off 2024 recruitment with signing of Mickael Goudemand

Rohan Smith believes Leeds Rhinos are getting a player with his best years ahead of him after landing Mickael Goudemand on a two-year deal from Catalans Dragons.
By James O'Brien
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST

The 27-year-old forward has made 87 Super League appearances for the Dragons and lifted the Challenge Cup in his debut season in 2018.

Goudemand, who has been capped 12 times by France, is the club's first signing for 2024 and will join compatriot Justin Sangare in the pack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His arrival will help offset the loss of Sam Walters after the young prop turned down a new deal to sign for Wigan Warriors.

Most Popular

"Mickael is a very impressive individual," said Rhinos boss Smith.

"He is a physical, hard-working and experienced guy to complement our young forward pack.

"He has the best years of his career still ahead of him and speaks very good English. He will complement our group, both on and off the field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Throughout his career, he has shown that he is an ambitious player who backs himself to perform at the highest level, as he has done with Catalans and France, and we look forward to having him at the Rhinos in 2024."

Mickael Goudemand has been snapped up by Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)Mickael Goudemand has been snapped up by Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)
Mickael Goudemand has been snapped up by Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)
Related topics:Leeds RhinosCatalans DragonsSuper LeagueRhinosFrance