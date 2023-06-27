Rohan Smith believes Leeds Rhinos are getting a player with his best years ahead of him after landing Mickael Goudemand on a two-year deal from Catalans Dragons.

The 27-year-old forward has made 87 Super League appearances for the Dragons and lifted the Challenge Cup in his debut season in 2018.

Goudemand, who has been capped 12 times by France, is the club's first signing for 2024 and will join compatriot Justin Sangare in the pack.

His arrival will help offset the loss of Sam Walters after the young prop turned down a new deal to sign for Wigan Warriors.

"Mickael is a very impressive individual," said Rhinos boss Smith.

"He is a physical, hard-working and experienced guy to complement our young forward pack.

"He has the best years of his career still ahead of him and speaks very good English. He will complement our group, both on and off the field.

"Throughout his career, he has shown that he is an ambitious player who backs himself to perform at the highest level, as he has done with Catalans and France, and we look forward to having him at the Rhinos in 2024."