Bethan Oates and Huddersfield Giants out to bring Challenge Cup winners back down to earth
The Warriors thrashed St Helens 42-6 at Wembley last Saturday and are currently top of the table after racking up 180 points in three straight wins.
Oates, who has led the Giants to victory in two of their opening three league games, told The Yorkshire Post “They’ve been really strong from the start of the season, not just the Challenge Cup.
“They’ve shown some real quality as a group and will be on a high this week from the Challenge Cup, which they totally deserve to be, but I think they’re going to come out firing even more after winning that. I think their mindset is going to be ‘if we can do this, we can do anything’. But all we need to do is focus on how we’re going to close them down.”
The Giants have made a promising start to the league so far, with triumphs over Leigh Leopards (32-6) and Warrington Wolves (40-30), and are targeting a top-five finish after ending last season in sixth.
Reflecting on the team’s development Oates said: “Last season I set a standard, that we wanted to be competing against the top four, including Wigan, and unfortunately that didn’t happen.
“This season as a group we’ve focused on the small wins, closing that score-line gap and not coming away with heavy defeats. The aim is to secure that fifth spot comfortably and get within reach of the top teams.”
While ambitions for success remain, Oates recognises the importance of steady progress. She added: “I think everybody wants to be at the top, to win a Challenge Cup and a Grand Final, but you’ve got to be realistic. It’s about knowing where you are as a club and setting achievable goals.”
The Giants hope their familiarity with Laund Hill’s astroturf pitch will give them the upper hand in this Sunday’s game.
“We’re currently not playing on our main pitch, as its being re-laid,” remarked Oates. “We’ve been training on the astroturf every Tuesday and Thursday, so we’re more used to it now than the grass field- which will hopefully work to our advantage.”