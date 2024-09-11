'Big tick in box': Jordan Rapana reveals John Cartwright role in Hull FC move
Rapana will be reunited with his former Gold Coast Titans head coach at the start of a new era for Hull under Cartwright.
The versatile back joins the Black and Whites with a wealth of NRL experience after scoring 111 tries in 219 games, almost exclusively for Canberra Raiders.
Rapana's career will come full circle when he links back up with Cartwright, who is due to take the reins at Hull in time for pre-season.
"What was key for me was the fact that John Cartwright gave me my debut at the Titans so him signing for Hull FC was a big tick in the box for me signing for the club," said Rapana.
"I've always enjoyed a challenge and I think that playing in Super League will be a challenge. It's a tough, physical league but that’s what I build my game on so I'm really keen to come over there and give it a crack."
Rapana has represented the Cook Islands and New Zealand at international level, earning 16 caps for the Kiwis including an appearance at the MKM Stadium in the 2022 World Cup.
"I know the city pretty well because I've stayed there with the Kiwis a couple of times before," he added.
"I'd say of all of the cities in England, it's probably the one where rugby league dominates the most. The people from Hull live, breathe and sleep rugby league.
"I know that historically, Hull FC are a strong rugby league club. They've got an awesome fanbase so I'm looking forward to it."
Rapana is Hull's seventh signing for 2025 and beyond as they rebuild under incoming head coach Cartwright and director of rugby Richie Myler.
Ex-Huddersfield Giants and Leeds half-back Aidan Sezer – a former team-mate of Rapana at Canberra – is also on his way to the Black and Whites, according to reports.
The 35-year-old Rapana, who is equally adept at full-back or on the wing, will help bring through the next generation at the MKM Stadium.
"We've got a really promising crop of young backs coming through at the club currently and adding a player of the calibre of Jordan Rapana is the perfect role model for them to look up to," said Myler. "He's an experienced competitor who has performed at the top level of the game for over a decade.
"Jordan has been an incredible leadership figure for the Raiders and we're hoping he can bring some of those qualities to us in 2025 and become one of our leaders.
"We are delighted to have Jordan as part of our journey over the next couple of years and we're confident he will help us define our identity as a club moving forward."
