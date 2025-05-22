Arthur Mourgue has backed Hull KR to get the job done at Wembley – even if he won't be out there with them.

The French full-back is ineligible for the Challenge Cup final after featuring for Catalans Dragons earlier in the competition, meaning he will have to watch from the sidelines as Rovers bid to end their 40-year trophy drought at the first attempt in 2025.

For Mourgue, it will be a bittersweet day at Wembley but one he hopes will end in celebration.

"I was a bit gutted but at the same time I was really excited for the club and the boys because they deserved it," he said on the semi-final win over former club Catalans.

"They were in the final two years ago and lost it by one point. Then last year they were in the Grand Final and lost again.

"I think this is their year. I'll be behind them, supporting them and pushing them as much as I can."

Mourgue has hit the ground running at Craven Park, scoring four tries in six Super League appearances since joining from the Dragons.

The 26-year-old is feeling right at home after moving abroad for the first time.

Arthur Mourgue is preparing for a bittersweet occasion at Wembley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's been really good for me," he said.

"I wanted to test myself and be out of my comfort zone – see different things and learn new things.

"All the boys welcomed me really well, which made it easier for me to settle. We've got some special talent in this group."

Before making way in Wembley week, Mourgue can help the Robins strike a psychological blow against Challenge Cup final opponents Warrington Wolves in Friday's Super League meeting at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Arthur Mourgue dives over for a try against Huddersfield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's going to be a good test for us," he added.