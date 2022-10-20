The Huddersfield Giants new boy, who can play in the middle or on the edges, dropped the ball onto his foot at the end of a thrilling move and was all set to add the finishing touches only for Toby King to steal the glory.

There was a lot to like about the play, from the way Rushton scooped up the loose ball to the split-second vision and execution.

The forward has previous, touching down his own grubber kick for Canberra Raiders in the NSW Cup just before his NRL debut earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has told Huddersfield supporters to expect more of the same next season after joining Ian Watson's revolution.

"I was hoping to score, to be honest," Rushton said in an interview with The Yorkshire Post after an impressive international debut.

"It was just eyes-up (rugby). I probably shouldn't be doing that and it's probably why (Ireland head coach) Ged (Corcoran) took me off straight after!

"I feel like I'm quite skilful. I'm not as good as the other big lads at hitting and running hard so I've got to look elsewhere and that's where I get my little tip (pass) in or a kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Rushton of Ireland offloads the ball at Headingley. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"I want to bring something different and be a bit of a maverick.

"We've been pretty much playing with three middles like most Super League teams but I want to help Watto change that and be a bit of a link man so we can play a bit more rugby."

The 20-year-old's confidence comes from an invaluable spell in the NRL with Canberra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushton spent the best part of two years Down Under after taking the plunge with just one Super League appearance to his name.

Harry Rushton during the NRL trial match between Canberra Raiders and Manly Sea Eagles. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

The Wigan Warriors academy product arrived as a boy and left a man.

"I played three NRL games and broke my jaw," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's funny actually because Ricky Stuart said whoever plays best this game will play next game and I went out and broke my jaw.

"I was under Andrew McFadden and Brett White - the assistant coaches there - and they taught me so much.

Harry Rushton, left, on his Wigan Warriors debut against St Helens. (Picture: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com)

"Ricky is someone you hate if you're playing against him but if you're playing for him, you love him. He's always there for his players and is a really intelligent rugby league guy, and someone you want to play for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm eternally grateful to Canberra for what they did to me and now I can bring all that stuff I learned to Huddersfield."

Rushton touched back down in England two months ago and took part in a couple of training sessions before the end of the season to break the ice.

After seeing the Giants reach the Challenge Cup final and finish third in Super League, Rushton is convinced the club are on the brink of ending their long wait for major silverware.

"I wanted to join a team that can compete and from what I've seen of Huddersfield this year they can," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's competing in the league and also me competing in the squad.

Harry Rushton, far right, celebrates the win over Jamaica. (Picture by Getty Images)

"I feel like I've got a fair chance at Huddersfield if I put the work in - but I'm not expecting to walk into the team or even on the bench. I'm going to put a big pre-season in and hopefully work my way in.

"I think in the next two or three years we'll win a Grand Final."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield's recruitment since he signed himself has only increased Rushton's enthusiasm.

"Jake Connor and Esan Marsters are both class and then you've got Jake Bibby, Jack Bibby and Sam Halsall," added Rushton.

"Jake is pretty established but Sam and Jack, who I played with at Wigan, are young and have lots to learn like me.

"I think the mix of experience and youth there is really, really good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson is the man charged with piecing it all together after a hugely promising second season at the helm.

It was Watson who sold Rushton the Huddersfield dream.

"He got that Salford team to a Grand Final," said Rushton.

"Watto was a big reason I signed. As soon I made it obvious I wanted to come home, he was really keen to talk to me. We spoke about what Huddersfield are about and what he sees in me and everything he said fitted with everything I wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's the perfect move for me. I 100 per cent believe we can reach a Grand Final in the next two or three years, hopefully next year."

Rushton's immediate goal is to help guide Ireland to the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Fresh from a big win over Jamaica, the Wolfhounds are not short of confidence as they prepare for a straight shootout with Lebanon on Sunday.

"It was obviously my Ireland debut and a really proud day for me," said Rushton, who qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've been building towards that game. We used it as a stepping stone. We do have a lot to work on but we've got this week to fix them.