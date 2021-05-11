Jordan Abdull scores for Hull KR in their Challenge Cup loss to Castleford Tigers. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The 25-year-old joined Rovers from London Broncos ahead of the 2020 campaign and is ever-present this season.

He kicked the winning drop goal against Huddersfield Giants to get the Robins off the mark in Super League last month and has also scored two tries and provided an assist for six others.

Coach Tony Smith believes Abdull and Jez Litten, who signed a new long-term contract last month, are players Rovers can develop their team around.

He said: “We’re trying to build and grow a successful club, not just immediately, but for the future.

“Players like Jordan and Jez, as well as some other guys coming through, are those you want to try and build around.”

Smith insisted: “We’ll still add and have some experienced players around those young guys, [but] we are confident about their abilities and ambitions and they see that this club is going to have success.

“It’s a shot in the arm for us all really, they are the right sort of people for us to have for our long-term future and they have the right sort of ambition, so they fit the bill and Jordan has worked really hard for that.”

Abdull began his career with Hull and had loan spells at Doncaster, Featherstone Rovers and Hull KR before one season in the capital.

“It hasn’t been an easy road for Jordan, he has worked hard and fought through some tougher periods in his career,” Smith added.

“He has learned a lot along the way and he is in the best spot he has been in for a long time, physically and mentally.