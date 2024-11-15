A Leeds Rhinos forward has celebrated the start of pre-season by signing a new long-term contract.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Rhinos in their final game of the 2023 Betfred Super League campaign and went on to make seven appearances this year. He has also spent time on loan at Keighley Cougars, York Knights and Halifax Panthers, but his latest deal cements his place in Rhinos’ first team squad for 2025.

He said: “It was good to get my new deal done. I felt I really kicked on last year and now everything is finalised in the off-season, I can focus on making the most of a good pre-season.”

Rhinos prop Tom Nicholson-Watton. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The Guiseley Rangers product added: “There has been a big change over in the squad in the close-season with a lot of new faces coming in. It has been good to get know all the new boys and it's an exciting squad for next year.

“I'm looking forward to a tough pre-season and hopefully [will] get a few opportunities to prove myself in the pre-season games to put my name forward for round one, which is what everyone is striving for. Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] has given me clarity in what he expects and I can get my head down and work hard to achieve that.

“We have got a strong cohort of young players who got a lot of game time last season, for a variety of factors. We are a pretty tight group and we drive each other on in training.”

Tom Nicholson-Watton has earned a new Leeds Rhinos deal after some impressive performances in 2024. Picture by Steve Riding.

Four of Nicholson-Watton’s appearances last year came after Arthur joined the club in July. The team boss said: “Tom impressed the coaching staff with his application last season and he is someone who is very passionate about playing for his hometown club. While we have brought a number of players into the club during the off-season, the Rhinos will also have a core of home grown talent within the squad and Tom certainly represents that.”

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease added: “We are pleased to offer Tom a new, improved contract because of the hard work and commitment he has shown last season. He knows he is at the start of his journey, but as a club we want to retain our best young players and give them opportunities to grow and develop here at Leeds Rhinos.”