Wakefield appeared to have the points in the bag at half-time against their error-ridden rivals thanks to Max Jowitt's 10-point haul.

But the visitors lost their way after the break and were powerless to prevent a stirring Hull fightback that lifted the hosts back into the top six and above Trinity with nine rounds remaining.

"It was a poor night that I wouldn't want to see again," said Powell, whose side are now a point behind their fellow play-off hopefuls.

"The table is the table – it's irrelevant. We've got plenty of games to go and will have an opportunity – but if you play like that, you haven't got an opportunity.

"That was bottom-three stuff and that's not where we want to be. Every team has that at some point. Our boys need to know that we can't serve that stuff up."

A fourth defeat in six games leaves Wakefield with questions to answer as they turn their attention to next Friday's West Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Giants.

Trinity were far from flawless in the first half but still had the game in their grasp at the interval.

Wakefield were in control before losing their way in the second half. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

While Powell accused opposite number John Cartwright of influencing the referee in the tunnel, he conceded his team were their own worst enemies after the restart.

"They were completely contrasting halves," he said.

"I don't think we were ever great. It was a real scrappy game. We dominated territory in the first half and then second half, I don't know what happened to us.

"They were pretty poor in the first half and much better in the second half. The decision-making from the referee completely flipped from one side to the other. John has influenced things there by saying what the penalty count was.

Lewis Martin goes over for the winning try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But I'm struggling for words to describe the tries we conceded. They were incredibly soft.

"We got beat for intent and attitude in the second half, which is really, really disappointing. That was as bad as I've seen from us.