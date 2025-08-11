Brad Arthur commits to Leeds Rhinos: "I'm excited about what this group of players can achieve"

Metaphorical white smoke appeared above Headingley Stadium yesterday when one of Super League’s longest-running sagas was brought to a close, for now at least.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 12 months of uncertainty, Leeds Rhinos confirmed their experienced Australian coach Brad Arthur will remain in the hot seat for the 2026 season.

The 51-year-old, who spent a decade in charge of Parramatta Eels in the southern hemisphere NRL before joining Leeds 13 months ago, has signed a rolling contract which includes a clause for future years, to be activated if both parties are happy to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While that won’t prevent speculation over Arthur’s long-term future, it is undoubtedly good news for a club whose form has markedly improved under his guidance.

Staying put: Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur shakes hands with players as they leave the pitch before shaking hands on a new deal as head coach.

After successive eighth-place finishes in Super League, Rhinos are fifth in the table with six rounds remaining, just one point behind third-placed Leigh Leopards.

The rolling nature of the arrangement recognises Arthur’s desire to continue his job at Leeds, but also an ambition for a return to the NRL at some stage.

His family was another factor, with Arthur admitting he finds it difficult being away from sons Jake and Matt, who play for Australian club Newcastle Knights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact Jake, a 22-year-old half-back, is being strongly linked with a move to Hull FC next season is likely to have played a major role in Arthur’s decision.

“I am really pleased to be staying here at the Rhinos,” the coach said in a club statement.

“My family and I have been made to feel so welcome since the first day I walked in the door at AMT Headingley and I am excited about what this group of players can achieve. I would like to thank Paul Caddick and Ian Blease, in particular, for the support and patience they have shown to me.

“I always said from the outset that I only wanted to be here if I felt I could help make the team better and have an impact on this group of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so proud of how they have grown as a group; no one can ever doubt their determination and commitment to the club and each other and I think that is something that shouldn’t be underestimated.

“I am looking forward to building on those foundations with our coaching team in the months ahead.

“I am looking forward to the remainder of the season and this group of players fulfilling their potential.”

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease was “delighted Brad will be staying at the Rhinos next season and hopefully for more years to come”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I know it was a big decision for him and his family.

“Brad is a man of his word and he did not want to commit to us if there was any doubt he needed to return home to Australia.

“Brad has had a big impact on our entire club, he has developed our young players and set standards for our all squad.