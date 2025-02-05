Brad Arthur discusses prospect of Leeds Rhinos recruitment after making Ash Handley call
The Rhinos suffered an early blow in 2025 when star off-season recruit Sivo was ruled out for the year with an ACL injury sustained in a friendly against Wigan Warriors.
Sivo will not be included on Leeds' cap because he did not feature in a competitive game, which creates an opportunity for the club to sign a player on an equivalent salary should they wish.
Arthur has left it in the hands of sporting director Ian Blease, with Riley Lumb poised to start the season on the left wing.
"We're hoping to be able to bring someone in if there's someone that's going to make us a better team," said Rhinos head coach Arthur at Wednesday’s season launch in Manchester.
"We want them to fit the plans moving forward and Bleasey is looking at that.
"I wasn't expecting to rely on Riley or Alfie (Edgell) to play 27 rounds but they're good kids and often an injury opens the opportunity for someone else."
Ash Handley forged his reputation as a winger but Arthur is set to stick with his original plan after moving the England international to centre at the start of pre-season.
"I like him as a centre," added Arthur. "He looks at his best there.
"His two games there he's looked really good and he's liked the change of training.
"I've got no plans to move him and he wants to play there. I think he could be one of the better centres in the game by the end of the year.
"I'm really happy with the combinations being formed in the backline at the moment. I've given Ryan (Hall) a job to take Harry (Newman) under his wing and keep him in check and I think he’s been good. They’re like an odd couple together.
"And then Ash on that left side, I'm really comfortable leaving him there because he can finish but can contribute to making opportunities."