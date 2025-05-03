Brad Arthur hails Leeds Rhinos bravery as he reacts to Lewis Murphy sin-binning

Leeds Rhinos got their reward for hanging tough during a gruelling six-week stretch in a rare win over St Helens, according to Brad Arthur.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos, who had lost 18 of their previous 19 meetings with their rivals, seized control thanks to early tries from Riley Lumb and Lachie Miller, only to hand the initiative to Saints in an increasingly scrappy contest at St James' Park.

Matt Whitley gave St Helens hope with a try just after half-time but Leeds held firm in defence and secured a precious victory courtesy of Morgan Gannon's late effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur refused to be critical of an error-strewn performance at the end of a period that has seen the Rhinos face some of Super League's biggest clubs.

"It's been a long six weeks with some big games and every game we've had to fight really hard – and we got what we deserved tonight,” said Arthur.

"Over the last six weeks we’ve put ourselves in a position to win these games. We made it hard for ourselves tonight but we found a way. We hung on and I think that's the result of working extremely hard.

"I thought they were very brave and very tough and that's what it takes to beat really good sides. They threw plenty at us in the second half and we had to scramble hard."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds played against 12 men for a 10-minute period in the second half after Lewis Murphy was controversially sin-binned for kneeing Alfie Edgell in the head as they challenged for a high kick.

James Bentley and Harry Newman celebrate the Magic Weekend victory. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos scored just one point through Jack Sinfield's drop goal but that was enough to end Saints' challenge.

Although he had a degree of sympathy for Murphy, Arthur felt the correct decision was made.

"It's accidental, I get it, but at the end of the day, it's the player's responsibility not to make contact with someone's head," added the Australian.

"That's just what has been officiated for the last 10 weeks and you can't change it now.