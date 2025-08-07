Brad Arthur in 'good space' to make Leeds Rhinos call after Leigh Leopards win

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian plans to respond to the offer of a new multi-year deal on Monday following discussions with his family over the weekend.

It was a timely result on Thursday night as the Rhinos strengthened their grip on a play-off spot with a gutsy display against Super League's form side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if the performance could sway his thinking, Arthur said: "I love winning and I've really enjoyed my time here. I love it.

"The club can't do any more than what they've done for me. I'm so grateful. The players can't do any more than what they've done for me.

"It's purely just a decision around my family but I'm in a good space to be able to make that decision now."

Leeds' victory lifted them into fourth in the Super League table and kept them firmly in contention for a top-two finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur hailed the battling qualities of his side, who hit back from 8-0 down to lead at half-time thanks to tries from Lachie Miller and Sam Lisone.

Leeds celebrate the win at full-time. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

James Bentley added another in the early stages of the second period but the result was not settled until Brodie Croft went over late on, moments after Josh Charnley spurned a golden chance for Leigh.

"The character in the team is in the fight," added Arthur.

"That has been there for 21 weeks and that's the most impressive thing for me at the moment. That shows you that the players really care.

"They buy in for the club. We haven't nailed our footy all the time and that's a bit of a work on but for the majority of the game it was really good.