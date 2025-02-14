Brad Arthur lays down challenges to Leeds Rhinos at start of Super League season

Brad Arthur has challenged Leeds Rhinos to make an early statement at Headingley when Wakefield Trinity visit on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have not qualified for the play-offs since reaching the 2022 Super League Grand Final but there is fresh optimism after a pre-season under Arthur.

The experienced Australian coach is targeting a perfect start against Wakefield in round one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It helps with confidence and any wins you can get early in the season are ones you're not chasing later in the year," he said.

"Also, it's our home ground. That's got to be important for us. Our fans need to enjoy coming here and watching us play.

"The home ground is probably the biggest factor this week."

Leeds showed signs of improvement after Arthur's mid-season arrival last year but their resurgence came too late to break into the top six.

The former Parramatta Eels boss has made his expectations clear for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Arthur wants Leeds to start as they mean to go on at Headingley. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Our team identity hasn't changed in terms of what I wanted to push when I first got here for the last 10 games," he said.

"I wanted our team to be in control of the choices they make around effort and physicality. There's not a lot of skill required for those areas; it's more around want and desire.

"That will give an opportunity for their football to come to the front."

The Rhinos got the better of Wakefield on Boxing Day but Daryl Powell can call on several big hitters for the return visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Arthur has laid out his demands. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"They've got some forwards who didn't play against us last time," added Arthur.

"They move the ball a lot to test you and chance their hand. They play a lot of footy.