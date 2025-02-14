Brad Arthur lays down challenges to Leeds Rhinos at start of Super League season
Leeds have not qualified for the play-offs since reaching the 2022 Super League Grand Final but there is fresh optimism after a pre-season under Arthur.
The experienced Australian coach is targeting a perfect start against Wakefield in round one.
"It helps with confidence and any wins you can get early in the season are ones you're not chasing later in the year," he said.
"Also, it's our home ground. That's got to be important for us. Our fans need to enjoy coming here and watching us play.
"The home ground is probably the biggest factor this week."
Leeds showed signs of improvement after Arthur's mid-season arrival last year but their resurgence came too late to break into the top six.
The former Parramatta Eels boss has made his expectations clear for 2025.
"Our team identity hasn't changed in terms of what I wanted to push when I first got here for the last 10 games," he said.
"I wanted our team to be in control of the choices they make around effort and physicality. There's not a lot of skill required for those areas; it's more around want and desire.
"That will give an opportunity for their football to come to the front."
The Rhinos got the better of Wakefield on Boxing Day but Daryl Powell can call on several big hitters for the return visit.
"They've got some forwards who didn't play against us last time," added Arthur.
"They move the ball a lot to test you and chance their hand. They play a lot of footy.
"We're going to have to be very good defensively and aware of their shifts."