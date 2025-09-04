Brad Arthur not interested in 'What ifs' as Leeds Rhinos focus on strong finish

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Intensity levels rise as the play-offs edge ever closer and the margin for error becomes smaller.

While some teams are winding down after forgettable campaigns, others are only just getting started.

This is the time when fans calculate permutations and map their team's route to Old Trafford.

But for Brad Arthur, nothing changes in Leeds Rhinos' pursuit of a first play-off tie at Headingley since their last title success in 2017.

Fresh from hammering Hull FC to make it four wins in a row, Leeds' next mission is to beat Huddersfield Giants tonight before sitting back and seeing if second-placed Wigan Warriors can return serve at St Helens 24 hours later.

That pair of results would leave the Rhinos on course for a straight shootout for a home semi-final on the final night of the regular season – but Arthur knows better than to look too far ahead.

"We've talked as a group about not getting bored with trying to be consistent at what we do," he said.

The Rhinos are on the charge with the play-offs now in sight. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"If we keep doing that, we'll put ourselves in the frame to win games. And if we can do that, we'll be playing a home final (play-off tie).

"From there, we could set that last game up against Wigan, but a lot can still happen between now and then.

"I don't work on 'What ifs?' – I work on what is and that's a big game on Thursday. The important thing is that we know what we have to do to play a home final.

"We've had four good consecutive performances and now the challenge is to do it five, six, seven times. That's what really good teams do. We have to prove that."

Brad Arthur is chasing a Headingley semi-final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos have already achieved their first objective after booking a first play-off appearance since 2022 with three rounds to spare.

However, Arthur is conscious that the job is only half done in Leeds' bid to bring post-season rugby back to Headingley.

"It's an achievement for the work that we've done and where we've come from," added Arthur. "It should now be a boost for us to what we want next.

"That next part is to secure a home semi-final. Once we do that, we'll deal with what comes after that.

Leeds believe again after years of mediocrity. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It all starts this week. We're really happy with the framework of our game and the identity of the team. That's what we need to continue to build on.

"I want to see a team that's hungry to play a home final."

Leeds' results over the next fortnight will determine whether it is a semi-final or a sudden-death eliminator – if at all.

The Rhinos are well placed in third spot but have Leigh Leopards and St Helens in close company, meaning a Headingley tie is far from guaranteed.

Arthur's men must secure a top-four finish to gain home advantage in the play-offs and strengthen their chances of a return to Old Trafford.

After laying the defensive foundations at the start of the campaign, the Rhinos are now playing with the kind of belief not seen in years.

Huddersfield were hammered by Wakefield last time out. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"I'm pleased with the way our performances are taking shape over the 80 minutes," said Arthur.

"The first half of the year was learning how not to beat ourselves. I think we're doing a pretty good job of that. We're hard to beat.

"Now we're learning how to win in different ways. We had to learn another way last weekend.

"We started a little bit flat and didn't have the same energy levels that we've had over the last six or seven weeks with our starts. But we toughed it out, hung in there and showed good execution once we got to the other end of the field.

"Our response to adversity and different things that happen during a game is what's pleasing me at the moment. Not one 80 minutes looks the same."

That theory comes into play again this evening at the Accu Stadium.

Leeds are firm favourites against a depleted, struggling Huddersfield but Arthur – himself without 10 first-teamers – knows the only thing that matters is the result.

"It was a while ago the last time we played them but they had plenty of fight," he said, referencing a 28-6 win for his side at Headingley on Good Friday.

"They're probably going to be disappointed with how it went for them last weekend (the 48-2 defeat to Wakefield Trinity). I'm expecting them to come out, throw everything at us in the first 20-25 minutes and fight hard.

"But it's about us making sure that we front up with better intensity and energy levels at the start of the game.

"I feel I contributed to that last week with what we did on the back of Hull KR. We kept working them hard but that's the mindset we're trying to drive into them.