Brad Arthur provides latest on Leeds Rhinos future as he prepares to answer 'big question'

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur's future has been a constant talking point ever since he agreed to stay on at Leeds Rhinos for 2025.

The Australian is torn between committing to the club long-term and returning home for family reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But decision time has arrived for the 51-year-old after receiving a formal contract offer and a hard deadline.

Between now and next Monday, Arthur must make the call he has been putting off all year.

Arthur is keeping his focus on Leigh Leopards despite the noise around his future – but confirmed he is close to making a decision.

"Me and Bleasy (Ian Blease, sporting director) had a good conversation the other day, talked about a multi-year deal with a few options the club's way and a couple of things for me, and I'll make a decision on Monday," said Arthur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The priority right now is Thursday's game. Both of my boys are playing on Friday and Saturday so I'll let them focus on their games and then we'll have a discussion over the weekend.

Brad Arthur is preparing to make one of the biggest decisions of his career. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There's nothing there (in the discussions with the club) that I'm not happy about. Now it's just whether I can commit to staying here. That's the big question.