Brad Arthur ready to reach next level with Leeds Rhinos after lifting burden of big decision

The Australian this week agreed to stay on for at least the 2026 season in a significant boost for a club that have gone from strength to strength under his guidance.

Leeds sit fifth in Super League with six rounds remaining, leaving them on course for a first play-off appearance since 2022.

With Arthur's future now resolved, the Rhinos are well placed to attack the business end of the season and set themselves up for an even brighter 2026.

Asked whether one of the deciding factors was that he felt he could achieve something special with this group of players, Arthur replied: "It helps.

"My family was the main part of it and making sure everyone was comfortable with the arrangement.

"The second part of it was the buy-in from the boys and the good people here. I wanted to make sure that I felt like I could actually make a difference – and I feel like I can.

"Whatever we can achieve this year, great, and we certainly haven't given up hope, but another pre-season will help.

"We've beaten every team in the competition so far so we've shown we're good enough to beat the best teams – but if we want to be the best team, we've got to do that every week. We're getting closer to it."

Leeds remain firmly in contention for a first top-four finish since their last title success in 2017, with just points difference separating Arthur's men from fourth-placed St Helens.

While heading home a winner is important after making sacrifices to stay in England, Arthur is equally focused on the bigger picture at Headingley.

"I love winning," he said ahead of Saturday's trip to Castleford Tigers.

"But what I've really enjoyed the most is seeing guys mentioned for the England team, the development of our young guys and the consistency right through the club with staff. All three grades are up there fighting really tough.

"The biggest thing I really enjoy is the look in the boys' eyes when they come off the field and you get a hug or a handshake, knowing you've got that connection and they've had a crack for the club, the team and myself.

"I'll be honest, the decision was weighing down on me a little bit and I'm sure it was draining on everyone. I didn't mean to but I had to drag it out to come up with the decision I was happy with."

Arthur's new deal includes a rolling contract beyond 2026, subject to agreement by all parties.

The 51-year-old will continue to consult his family over his longer-term future with the Rhinos.

"We've put it in the contract when we'll make that decision," he said.

"A lot of it hinges on my kids and how my daughter handles being away from us and whether we can handle it.