Brad Arthur reveals fresh motivation for Leeds Rhinos after cementing top-four spot

Brad Arthur insists Leeds Rhinos are fully focused on their own business as they look to set the record straight against Catalans Dragons.

The Rhinos cemented their place in the top four with a 26-0 win at Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night, moving Arthur's side a step closer to a first home play-off tie since 2017.

Leeds could yet steal second spot from Wigan Warriors – the team they face on the final weekend – but Arthur does not want to rely on favours from others in their bid to bring post-season rugby back to Headingley.

Instead, the Rhinos are motivated by the one hurdle they have yet to clear during the regular season.

"We're not really worried about other results at the minute," said Arthur, whose team have reeled off five straight wins.

"We've made the finals and our next goal is to get a home final (play-off game). That's all we're worried about at the moment.

"We've got Catalans next week and they're the only team we haven't beaten in the competition. We need to make sure we do a better job."

Leeds' winning run was never under threat at the Accu Stadium against an enthusiastic but depleted Huddersfield side.

Mikolaj Oledzki, centre, celebrates his late try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos were far from their best with the ball and lost star half-back Jake Connor to a rib injury just after half-time.

However, they eventually wore the Giants down, Morgan Gannon, Brodie Croft and Mikolaj Oledzki scoring in the final quarter to add to Harry Newman's early try.

"It was an ugly win," added Arthur.

"We've got some good habits around finding ways to win, which is pleasing. I was pleased with our defence but we lacked intent in attack and our execution was a bit down. We were a bit scrappy with the ball.

It was another frustrating night for Luke Robinson. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"But winning is becoming a habit for us. Even when we put ourselves under pressure, we don't panic and know we'll turn them away defensively.

"It wasn't great and there was a little bit of flatness when the boys first walked in the dressing sheds – but it's hard to win every week and we've got to enjoy it."

Leeds have now conceded just two tries in four games, achieving a 57-year first by keeping the opposition scoreless in back-to-back league matches.

Arthur, however, is seeking improvement to the Rhinos' all-round game.

Huddersfield show their dejection after slipping to defeat against Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It could have been three or four, really," he said on the nillings.

"We've only had tries scored against us late against Hull KR and Castleford. We were quite annoyed with those tries that we let in.

"Defensively we've been very, very good but we can't afford to keep sucking our petrol tank like we have been."

The lowly Giants failed to take advantage of a scruffy Leeds display at the end of another disappointing season for Luke Robinson's men.

Huddersfield did at least restore lost pride after last week's drubbing by Wakefield Trinity before eventually running out of steam.

"Leeds have been playing red hot and are one of the form teams in the competition," said Robinson.

"I thought we got a response from last week and the scoreline didn't reflect the game. I don't think that was how the game panned out.

"The weight of possession eventually took its toll. I thought our lads defended gallantly. At one point, we defended 34 tackles in our 20 before Leeds scored. I thought that was indicative of the lads' attitude following on from last week.