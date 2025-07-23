Brad Arthur reveals Leeds Rhinos injury doubt ahead of Wakefield Trinity clash
The loose forward, who has featured in the last nine games after recovering from an ankle injury, will be assessed during the captain's run.
Brad Arthur confirmed that young back-rower Ben Littlewood is on standby to replace Smith if required.
"We're just waiting on Cam Smith to see how he gets through training today," said the Rhinos boss during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.
"He's had some back tightness for a few weeks and has been managing it the best he can. It's a bit stiff and we've got to make sure he can do his job properly.
"We've got Ben Littlewood on standby. We gave him a game last year and he did a good job.
"He picked up a hamstring injury in pre-season and has worked hard and stayed patient with it. It's not nice seeing guys getting injured to give other guys opportunities but it's good when you can give a chance to these young blokes who have been biding their time."
With Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Holroyd and Morgan Gannon all sidelined, Arthur handed Presley Cassell his Super League debut last week.
The academy product will be given another opportunity to impress at Belle Vue.
"I think he handled it pretty easily," said Arthur on Cassell's debut against Salford Red Devils. "He carried the ball strongly and did his job.
"Training with the guys throughout the pre-season and into the season, he was always a threat and hard for us to handle in opposed sessions. I think that gave him a fair level of confidence going into the game.
"He's come out of the game feeling like he handled it physically. Now he just needs to get more opportunities to string together some games and naturally he should get better.
"He'll get a bit more game time for us this week."
