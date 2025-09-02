Brad Arthur sends clear message after Leeds Rhinos clinch Super League play-off return
The Rhinos secured a top-six spot with three rounds to spare thanks to a resounding win at Hull FC last weekend, an achievement in itself following consecutive eighth-place finishes.
But there is still much to play for at the top of Super League as clubs jockey for position heading into the play-offs.
Leeds would move joint second with a win at Huddersfield Giants on Thursday, boosting their chances of a home semi-final and a precious first-round bye.
However, with Leigh Leopards and St Helens in close company, the Rhinos have work to do to bring post-season rugby back to Headingley for the first time since their last title success in 2017.
"We've got plenty to play for," said Arthur. "We haven't had a home final (play-off game) for eight seasons.
"We owe it to ourselves to play with the pride and energy of a team that's semi-final bound and has their destiny in their own hands.
"And we owe it to the club and our loyal supporters and sponsors who have stuck strong to the club. They deserve a home final.
"That's what we're striving to achieve. We've got everything to play for so I'm not expecting any downturn in attitude or energy."