Brad Arthur sends clear message after Leeds Rhinos clinch Super League play-off return

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos secured a top-six spot with three rounds to spare thanks to a resounding win at Hull FC last weekend, an achievement in itself following consecutive eighth-place finishes.

But there is still much to play for at the top of Super League as clubs jockey for position heading into the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds would move joint second with a win at Huddersfield Giants on Thursday, boosting their chances of a home semi-final and a precious first-round bye.

However, with Leigh Leopards and St Helens in close company, the Rhinos have work to do to bring post-season rugby back to Headingley for the first time since their last title success in 2017.

"We've got plenty to play for," said Arthur. "We haven't had a home final (play-off game) for eight seasons.

"We owe it to ourselves to play with the pride and energy of a team that's semi-final bound and has their destiny in their own hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we owe it to the club and our loyal supporters and sponsors who have stuck strong to the club. They deserve a home final.