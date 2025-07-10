Brad Arthur set for crunch talks over Leeds Rhinos future
The Australian initially joined the Rhinos on a 10-game deal before extending his contract to cover the 2025 campaign.
Arthur has faced regular questions about his long-term plans but remains torn between continuing the project at Headingley and returning home to be closer to his family.
Now, the 51-year-old has given the strongest indication yet on when a decision might be made.
Asked if he would stay for another 12 months, Arthur replied: "Maybe.
"Me and Bleasy (Ian Blease, sporting director) will sit down at the end of the month, have a good discussion and nut it out.
"We've got three games to get through, we're going to have a chat then and he'll put a timeline on it from there.
"You don't need to ask me next week, the week after or the week after that – because in three weeks' time, we're going to have a conversation."
Arthur moved to Super League following his sacking by Parramatta Eels, the club he led for a decade.
The former Eels boss has transformed Leeds during his time at the helm, lifting them from mid-table obscurity to genuine title contenders.
"It's been fun and I've enjoyed it," he said.
"It's rejuvenated me. I was a bit flat and down with how I ended it in my last job.
"I think that was needed for me. It was the right decision from the club at the time.
"It's been good for me. It's given me a different look at some things and I've learnt a lot of lessons. Sometimes you only learn lessons the tough way – and I did.
"I feel like it's made me better. I've really enjoyed the people here. The club is run by good people and is heading in the right direction.
"And I'm really enjoying the buy-in from the players at the moment."
Leeds sit third in the table with 10 rounds remaining, leaving the club on course for their first top-four finish since 2017.
Ahead of Friday's home clash with St Helens, Arthur was quick to credit predecessor Rohan Smith for laying some of the groundwork for the Rhinos' resurgence.
"I think there's been progress," said Arthur when asked to compare Leeds to this time last year.
"I'm not comparing to previous years because there are a lot of things we do in our game now that Rohan did a good job with.
"There are bits and pieces in our footy that he put into the group in the couple of years he was here. They've got plenty of confidence with the ball and he allowed them to play to their skill level.
"He's got to get some credit for where the squad is at the moment. There are plenty of good traits still left in them.
"I feel like we haven't quite reached our ceiling yet. That's got to be a positive. When we can do it every week, that's when everyone will be a bit more comfortable."
