Brad Arthur talks Leeds Rhinos captaincy as Cameron Smith prepares to return at Magic Weekend

The loose forward lost his ever-present record last weekend and watched from the sidelines as the Rhinos claimed a stunning win against defending Super League champions Wigan Warriors under the on-field leadership of Matt Frawley.

Arthur has resisted the temptation to stick with Frawley after putting his faith in Smith, who has been criticised in some quarters in his first season as captain.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

"I'm working with Cam on his leadership style and how we can get better at it," said the Leeds boss.

"He's really keen and eager to be a leader and be better at it. He is just finding what works for him and how he can address the boys."

Former head coach Rohan Smith opted against appointing a full-time captain for the 2023 season, a decision that drew widespread criticism from the supporters.

Arthur was heartened by Frawley's first outing in the role as the experienced Australian coach sets about building his own leadership team.

"We probably need more leadership in the team," said Arthur, who initially took over until the end of this season but is set for a longer stay.

Cameron Smith will captain Leeds on his return to the side. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We're encouraging them to own the team and lead more, like them taking more of the final training session and in our review. I need them to talk more, own it and hold each other accountable.

"The more we can do that, when we are under pressure on the field they will have that relationship and that comfort to be able to challenge each other and if someone's not quite toeing the line, get him back in line."

Arthur will give winger Ash Handley and forward James Donaldson every chance to prove their fitness ahead of Saturday's Elland Road date with Warrington.

Jarrod O'Connor is set to return to the bench after impressing at loose forward in Smith's absence.

The Rhinos are fresh from a big win against Wigan. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Everyone’s got a different role to play in the team and I really like that when you bring Jarrod on, it saves you an interchange because you don’t have to change him again," said Arthur. "He comes on and he can play the game out for you.

“He can go to hooker to give Andy (Ackers) a rest or he can go straight to 13 depending on what we need.